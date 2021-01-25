Cougars, Lions compete in conference wrestling tournament

ARLINGTON – Conestoga and Louisville wrestlers went toe to toe with many league opponents Saturday at the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament.
Conference squads traveled to Arlington for matchups in all 14 weight brackets. Action began Saturday morning and continued throughout the afternoon.
Logan View and Yutan engaged in a close battle for the team title. Logan View (166 points) edged the Chieftains (165) by one point for first place. Conestoga finished seventh with 78.5 points and Louisville placed ninth with eight points.
Cameron Williams highlighted Conestoga’s day with a conference championship at 132 pounds. Williams (32-4) reached the first-place match with a pair of pins. He then pinned Yutan’s Jesse Kult (29-9) in 1:52 to secure his crown.
Keaghon Chini (126 pounds) and Carter Plowman (138) captured second-place medals for the Cougars. Chini improved to 36-5 and Plowman moved to 31-8 on the season. Braden Ruffner (24-6) generated a third-place medal at 120 pounds and Asher Koehnen (8-19) was fourth at 106 pounds.
Nash Callahan led Louisville with a fourth-place medal at 220 pounds. Callahan moved his season mark to 11-9.
Team Results
Logan View 166, Yutan 165, Raymond Central 133.5, Syracuse 90, Fort Calhoun 89, Ashland-Greenwood 80, Conestoga 78.5, Arlington 43.5, Louisville 8
Conestoga Results
106 – Asher Koehnen (4th)
Pinned by Trey McCoy (FTC) 0:46, pinned by Lucas Konen (AGHS) 0:21
113 – Ethan Gloe
Pinned by Ely Olberding (FTC) 1:15, pinned by Bryce Kolc (YUT) 1:05
120 – Braden Ruffner (3rd)
Pinned Nick McCaul (LHS) 3:16, maj. dec. by Dru Mueller (LGV) 12-0, pinned Cameron Shultz (RCHS) 3:22, dec. Jace Goebel (SYR) 7-1
126 – Keaghon Chini (2nd)
Tech fall Austyn Cote (AGHS) 17-1 (4:00), dec. Barret Brandt (SYR) 6-4, maj. dec. by Mitch Albrecht (RCHS) 9-1
132 – Cameron Williams (1st)
Pinned Kolton Gilmore (ARL) 3:10, pinned Ryder Keenan (LGV) 2:58, pinned Jesse Kult (YUT) 1:52
138 – Carter Plowman (2nd)
Pinned Tucker Maxson (RCHS) 2:16, maj. dec. by Roberto Valdivia (LGV) 12-4
145 – Scott Dufault
Tech fall by Hunter McNulty (LGV) 15-0 (4:00), pinned by Travis Nelson (RCHS) 0:40
152 – Joe Pape
Pinned by Shane Allington (AGHS) 0:28, pinned by Alex Foust (LGV) 0:31
160 – Jabari Parsons
Pinned by Derek Wacker (YUT) 0:29, pinned by Braydon Wobken (LGV) 0:51
182 – Malakai Jones
Pinned by Logan Jelinek (RCHS) 2:45, pinned Logan Jording (SYR) 4:28, pinned by Grant Nixon (FTC) 2:32
285 – Dallas Katzenstein
Dec. Justin Rothwell (RCHS) 6-4, pinned by Zachary Burr (SYR) 0:24, medical forfeit to Bryce Kjar (AGHS)
Louisville Results
120 – Nick McCaul
Pinned by Braden Ruffner (CHS) 3:16, pinned by Jace Goebel (SYR) 3:00
126 – Niklas Sorensen
Pinned by Mitch Albrecht (RCHS) 0:23, pinned by Kaden Gregory (LGV) 1:40
132 – Garron Bragg
Pinned by Jesse Kult (YUT) 2:57, pinned by Jacob Smith (SYR) 3:22
138 – Blake Dickey
Pinned by Roberto Valdivia (LGV) 1:44, pinned by Creighton Orchard (SYR) 1:30
160 – Cody Gray
Pinned by Kaden Parde (RCHS) 1:42, pinned Izzy Sanchez (ARL) 3:48, maj. dec. by Isaiah Reed (SYR) 15-5
220 – Nash Callahan (4th)
Pinned by Quran Cook (YUT) 0:40, dec. Braxton Buck (AGHS) 3-1, pinned by Zach McGee (LGV) 2:55