Cougars, Lions compete in conference wrestling tournament

ARLINGTON – Conestoga and Louisville wrestlers went toe to toe with many league opponents Saturday at the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament.

Conference squads traveled to Arlington for matchups in all 14 weight brackets. Action began Saturday morning and continued throughout the afternoon.

Logan View and Yutan engaged in a close battle for the team title. Logan View (166 points) edged the Chieftains (165) by one point for first place. Conestoga finished seventh with 78.5 points and Louisville placed ninth with eight points.

Cameron Williams highlighted Conestoga’s day with a conference championship at 132 pounds. Williams (32-4) reached the first-place match with a pair of pins. He then pinned Yutan’s Jesse Kult (29-9) in 1:52 to secure his crown.

Keaghon Chini (126 pounds) and Carter Plowman (138) captured second-place medals for the Cougars. Chini improved to 36-5 and Plowman moved to 31-8 on the season. Braden Ruffner (24-6) generated a third-place medal at 120 pounds and Asher Koehnen (8-19) was fourth at 106 pounds.

Nash Callahan led Louisville with a fourth-place medal at 220 pounds. Callahan moved his season mark to 11-9.

Team Results