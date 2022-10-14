 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cougars, Lions compete in district cross country races

Conestoga and Louisville

AUBURN – Conestoga and Louisville students squared off with dozens of other runners Thursday during district cross country races.

The Cougars and Lions traveled to Auburn Country Club for the District C-1 Meet. Athletes from 12 schools competed for spots in next week’s Class C State Meet.

Louisville senior Mira Fosmer and Conestoga junior Dani Ahrens both qualified for the state race with their efforts. Fosmer finished third in 20:19.93 and Ahrens pocketed an 11th-place medal in 21:20.09.

Fosmer generated the fastest time in school history for the second straight week. She accomplished the same feat at the Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet. She compiled a time of 20:22.72 in the league race.

Fosmer and Ahrens will both travel to Kearney Country Club for action on Friday, Oct. 21. Class C girls will start their race at 1:30 p.m.

The Louisville boys placed eighth with 143 points and the Conestoga boys were tenth with 159 points. Kaden Simmerman guided Conestoga with a 17th-place time of 17:55.97. Jager Barnes led Louisville with a 24th-place time of 18:27.11.

Girls Team Results

Lincoln Christian 17, Auburn 21, Milford 53, Malcolm 75, Ashland-Greenwood, Conestoga, Falls City, Lincoln Lutheran, Louisville, Raymond Central, Syracuse, Wilber-Clatonia no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Liston Crotty (AUB) 19:51.82, 2) Sawyer Benne (LLHS) 20:05.15, 3) Mira Fosmer (LOU) 20:09.93, 4) Annie Hueser (LCHS) 20:19.87, 5) Kristen Billings (AUB) 20:30.71, 6) Eva Daniell (LCHS) 20:31.29, 7) Joslyn Schneider (LCHS) 21:10.88, 8) Makaylee Kassebaum (LCHS) 21:11.38, 9) Riley Dallman (LCHS) 21:12.90, 10) Aleah Thomas (AUB) 21:18.42, 11) Dani Ahrens (CHS) 21:20.09, 12) Lilyan Becker (AUB) 21:21.72, 13) Alivia Thomas (AUB) 21:39.25, 14) Victoria Mink (MIL) 21:49.21, 15) Eliza McGuire (MIL) 22:04.08

Conestoga Results

Dani Ahrens 21:20.09 (11th), Elliott Zimmerman 24:38.86 (26th), Rachel Uhe 26:04.37 (34th)

Louisville Results

Mira Fosmer 20:19.93 (3rd), Londyn Hilliard 29:12.05 (40th)

Boys Team Results

Milford 28, Lincoln Christian 31, Malcolm 49, Lincoln Lutheran 52, Auburn 91, Syracuse 110, Falls City 142, Louisville 143, Ashland-Greenwood 149, Conestoga 159, Wilber-Clatonia 184, Raymond Central no team score

Top 15 Results

1) Carter Hohlen (LCHS) 16:29.13, 2) Logan Lebo (LLHS) 16:59.08, 3) Gavin Dunlap (MIL) 16:59.21, 4) Jackson Feauto (LCHS) 17:18.81, 5) Bricen Wilkie (MLC) 17:27.91, 6) Tristan Perry (AUB) 17:32.33, 7) Hudson Mullet (MIL) 17:32.72, 8) Avery Carter (MIL) 17:35.99, 9) James Watts (MLC) 17:36.54, 10) Kaleb Eickhoff (MIL) 17:37.97, 11) Nolan Engel (LCHS) 17:38.00, 12) Cuyler Aue (AUB) 17:38.26, 13) Brady Franzen (LLHS) 17:39.69, 14) Zane Zoucha (MLC) 17:40.16, 15) Joel Feauto (LCHS) 17:40.19

Conestoga Results

Kaden Simmerman 17:55.97 (17th), Colton Bescheinen 18:57.28 (35th), James Kansteiner 19:31.01 (49th), Colton Stephenson 21:00.44 (64th), Ethan Avidano 21:28.46 (65th), Joe Vrtiska 21:58.60 (66th)

Louisville Results

Jager Barnes 18:27.11 (24th), Chase Savage 19:06.92 (38th), Waylan Haworth 19:19.72 (41st), Christian Hilliard 19:28.13 (47th), Nathan Carr 19:44.88 (53rd), Easton Fiala 19:48.22 (55th)

