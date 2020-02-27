Cougars, Lions compete in postseason tournament

RALSTON – The Conestoga boys captured a subdistrict victory over Louisville on Monday night by being disciplined on both offense and defense.

The Cougars defeated the Lions 54-34 in the first round of the Subdistrict C1-3 Tournament at Ralston. Fourth-seeded Conestoga advanced to a semifinal matchup with Boys Town the following night.

Conestoga (12-12) pulled away from the Lions with solid shooting in the first half. The team went ahead 13-8 after one quarter and generated a 17-5 scoring spree in the second period. The Cougars maintained their double-digit lead in the final 16 minutes.

Conestoga kept a secure grip on the basketball throughout the game. The Cougars committed just nine turnovers during the night and limited Louisville to four points off those giveaways.

CHS went 19-of-46 from the field (41.3 percent) and 9-of-21 from 3-point range (42.9 percent). Ben Welch led the team’s long-distance shooting with six 3-pointers. He finished the game with 20 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal.