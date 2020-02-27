Cougars, Lions compete in postseason tournament

RALSTON – The Conestoga boys captured a subdistrict victory over Louisville on Monday night by being disciplined on both offense and defense.
The Cougars defeated the Lions 54-34 in the first round of the Subdistrict C1-3 Tournament at Ralston. Fourth-seeded Conestoga advanced to a semifinal matchup with Boys Town the following night.
Conestoga (12-12) pulled away from the Lions with solid shooting in the first half. The team went ahead 13-8 after one quarter and generated a 17-5 scoring spree in the second period. The Cougars maintained their double-digit lead in the final 16 minutes.
Conestoga kept a secure grip on the basketball throughout the game. The Cougars committed just nine turnovers during the night and limited Louisville to four points off those giveaways.
CHS went 19-of-46 from the field (41.3 percent) and 9-of-21 from 3-point range (42.9 percent). Ben Welch led the team’s long-distance shooting with six 3-pointers. He finished the game with 20 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Lane Fox generated 15 points, six boards, six assists, two steals and two pass deflections. Kobe Gansemer pocketed six points, five rebounds, three assists, four steals and one pass deflection, and Koby Vogler secured six points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Ty Fox collected six points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one pass deflection. Jack Welch tallied two rebounds and one assist and Wesley Nickels grabbed one rebound. Evan Svanda, Bryson Berg, Tobias Nolting, Johnny Welter and Kaden Simmerman saw court time for the team.
Caleb Hrabik helped Louisville with 11 points, eight rebounds, one steal and one pass deflection. Coby Buettner produced nine points, four rebounds, one assist and two pass deflections, and Sam Ahl pitched in seven points, three assists, three rebounds and one steal.
Jake Renner posted five points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one pass deflection for the Lions. Harrison Klein had two points, five rebounds and two pass deflections, and Eric Heard delivered five rebounds, four assists, one block and one pass deflection.
Talon Ball collected three rebounds, one assist and one steal, Clayton Buck made one assist and one steal and Cordale Moxey hauled in one rebound. Treyton Savage made one steal and Zach Hillabrand and Gwyer Leach saw court time.
Louisville ended its season 7-16. Buck, Buettner and Renner were the team’s three seniors.
Louisville 8 5 10 11 – 34
Conestoga 13 17 13 11 – 54
Louisville (34)
Ahl 2-10 2-2 7, Heard 0-4 0-0 0, Buettner 4-13 0-0 9, Renner 2-4 0-0 5, Hrabik 5-10 0-0 11, Moxey 0-0 0-0 0, Ball 0-3 0-0 0, Klein 1-4 0-0 2, Buck 0-0 0-0 0, Savage 0-0 0-0 0, Leach 0-0 0-0 0, Hillabrand 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-48 2-2 34.
Conestoga (54)
L. Fox 6-12 3-4 15, J. Welch 0-2 0-0 0, B. Welch 7-17 0-0 20, Gansemer 2-6 1-2 6, Vogler 2-5 2-2 6, Nolting 0-1 0-1 0, T. Fox 2-3 0-0 6, Berg 0-0 0-0 0, Svanda 0-0 0-0 0, Nickels 0-0 1-2 1, Welter 0-0 0-0 0, Simmerman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 7-11 54.