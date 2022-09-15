Cougars, Lions compete in races at Bennington

BENNINGTON – Runners from Conestoga and Louisville battled dozens of athletes Thursday during the Bennington Lakeside Invite.

The Cougars and Lions traveled to Bennington for action against teams from both Nebraska and Iowa. Girls and boys ran five-kilometer routes in warm and windy weather during the afternoon.

Louisville senior Mira Fosmer paced the Lions with a medal-winning day. She earned 13th place in a time of 22:05.04. Conestoga junior Dani Ahrens led the Cougars with an 18th-place run of 22:41.75.

Conestoga senior Kaleb Simmerman returned home with a medal after securing 11th place in 18:37.08. Jager Barnes guided the Louisville boys with a 31st-place time of 19:52.45. Conestoga placed seventh in team standing with 141 points and Louisville finished eighth with 154 points.

Bennington swept both team titles. The Badgers (32 points) won the girls team race by ten points over Glenwood, and the Bennington boys (40 points) edged Seward (44) and Cornerstone Christian (50) for the championship.

Girls Team Results

Bennington 32, Glenwood 42, Auburn 51, Seward 51, Cornerstone Christian 104, Nebraska City 104, Omaha Westview 128, Bishop Neumann 137, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 166, North Bend Central 176, Boys Town, Conestoga, Louisville, Raymond Central, Syracuse no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Tessa Greisen (SEW) 20:51.14, 2) Karnie Gottschalk (SEW) 20:58.08, 3) Madelyn Berglund (GLN) 21:03.94, 4) Liston Crotty (AUB) 21:07.78, 5) Gabriela Calderon (BEN) 21:07.85, 6) Brekyn Kok (CCS) 21:31.39, 7) Lauren Hughes (GLN) 21:35.64, 8) Alexis Hiatt (BEN) 21:39.27, 9) Lilly Dall (BEN) 21:40.14, 10) Morgan Iske (BEN) 21:41.04, 11) Kristen Billings (AUB) 21:52.75, 12) Samantha Jansen (BEN) 22:01.41, 13) Mira Fosmer (LOU) 22:05.04, 14) Evie Madison (NCY) 22:06.82, 15) Lexi O’Connell (BEN) 22:09.65

Conestoga Results

Dani Ahrens 22:41.75 (18th), Elliott Zimmerman 25:10.64 (37th), Rachel Uhe 27:12.21 (51st)

Louisville Results

Mira Fosmer 22:05.04 (13th), Londyn Hilliard 32:04.14 (66th)

Boys Team Results

Bennington 40, Seward 44, Cornerstone Christian 50, Nebraska City 67, Syracuse 92, Auburn 119, Conestoga 141, Louisville 154, Boys Town 154, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 156, Omaha Westview 174, Raymond Central 213, North Bend Central 231, Bishop Neumann 257

Top 15 Results

1) Mason Houghton (NCY) 16:57.42, 2) Justin Sherman (CCS) 17:09.64, 3) Colin Standifer (SEW) 17:41.17, 4) Kai Olbrich (BEN) 17:41.32, 5) Ryan Burton (BEN) 17:45.93, 6) Alex Rico (NCY) 18:00.85, 7) Benjamin Ehrenberg (CCS) 18:04.10, 8) Ashton Hughes (CCS) 18:17.70, 9) Tristan Perry (AUB) 18:20.36, 10) Jacob Kimbrough (SEW) 18:23.63, 11) Kaden Simmerman (CHS) 18:37.08, 12) J.R. Rico (NCY) 18:40.35, 13) Dayton Graves (SYR) 18:40.93, 14) Will Ratkovec (SEW) 18:49.53, 15) Caden Boyer (BEN) 18:50.79

Conestoga Varsity Results

Kaden Simmerman 18:37.08 (11th), James Kansteiner 19:54.50 (32nd), Colton Bescheinen 20:01.14 (35th), Colton Stephenson 21:54.38 (63rd), Ethan Avidano 22:32.23 (67th), Joe Vrtiska 23:03.65 (69th)

Conestoga Junior Varsity Results

Caleb Avidano 24:46.13 (76th), Calum Jeys 27:12.32 (96th), Casen Crook 30:27.73 (105th)

Louisville Varsity Results

Jager Barnes 19:52.45 (31st), Waylan Haworth 20:02.08 (36th), Nathan Carr 20:21.36 (41st), Chase Savage 20:35.06 (46th), Dametre Moxey 20:48.32 (52nd), Christian Hilliard 21:21.98 (60th)

Louisville Junior Varsity Results

Lincoln Heins 21:15.11 (21st), Easton Fiala 21:15.32 (22nd), Jace Ostblom 22:03.15 (35th), Connor Linke 22:37.10 (44th), Braden Soester 23:17.59 (52nd), Evan Schneider 24:20.57 (69th), Jacob Hrabik 24:33.38 (72nd), Evan Pierce 24:37.63 (75th), Coltyn Larson 25:43.05 (85th)