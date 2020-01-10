Conestoga and Louisville athletes continued their wrestling campaigns Thursday night with several duals against area opponents.
Conestoga 49, Treynor 21
The Cougars and Cardinals performed in front of a set of packed bleachers in the CHS gym. Conestoga won the latest installment of the annual series with multiple pins, decisions and forfeits.
The crowd watched several close matchups during the evening. Five contests lasted for the full six minutes and a handful came down to the final few seconds.
Conestoga’s pinning work gave the Cougars the upper hand on Treynor. Cameron Williams (132 pounds), Justin Pick (152), Isaiah Parsons (170) and Braden Ruffner (120) all ended their matches in the first period.
Keaghon Chini scored a 17-6 major decision at 126 pounds and Owen Snipes won his 182-pound match 6-2. Gage Totilas, Dawson Hardesty and Ethan Williams collected forfeit victories.
126 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) maj. dec. Logan Marr (TRN), 17-6
132 – Cameron Williams (CHS) pinned Jacob Hrasky (TRN), 0:41
138 – Duncan Clark (TRN) dec. Jaemes Plowman (CHS), 6-5
145 – Mitch Lutz (TRN) dec. Jacob Dragon (CHS), 9-7
152 – Justin Pick (CHS) pinned Carson Burhenne (TRN), 0:55
160 – Chase Reber (TRN) pinned Dillon Leffler (CHS), 1:39
170 – Isaiah Parsons (CHS) pinned Caleb Illiff (TRN), 0:34
182 – Owen Snipes (CHS) dec. Logan Young (TRN), 6-2
195 – Corey Coleman (TRN) dec. Hunter Thonen (CHS), 3-0
220 – Gage Totilas (CHS) won by forfeit
285 – Brock Fox (TRN) won by forfeit
106 – Dawson Hardesty (CHS) won by forfeit
113 – Ethan Williams (CHS) won by forfeit
120 – Braden Ruffner (CHS) pinned Kayden Dirks (TRN), 1:05
Louisville Triangular
Louisville traveled to Fort Calhoun for a triangular with Fort Calhoun and Platteview. The Pioneers edged Louisville by six points and the Trojans claimed a 65-16 triumph. Brock Hudson, Dylan Jones and Brady Knott won twice for Louisville during the evening.
Fort Calhoun 42, Louisville 36
152 – Cody Gray won by forfeit
160 – Dylan Jones (LOU) pinned Ethan Shaner (FTC), 1:38
170 – Mason Touring (FTC) pinned Reed Toelle (LOU), 1:36
182 – Brady Knott (LOU) pinned Grant Nixon (FTC), 1:13
195 – Jesse Hartline (FTC) pinned Will Rose (LOU), 0:43
220 – Cole Klabunda (FTC) pinned Tyson Warner (LOU), 0:23
285 – Both open
106 – Trey McCoy (FTC) won by forfeit
113 – Ely Olberding (FTC) won by forfeit
120 – Lance Olberding (FTC) pinned Garron Bragg (LOU), 3:52
126 – Brock Hudson (LOU) pinned Tristan Fuhrman (FTC), 1:56
132 – Blake Dickey (LOU) pinned Haley Albertson (FTC), 2:35
138 – Cameron Shaner (FTC) pinned Aiden Lutz (LOU), 2:40
145 – Kyler Jones (LOU) won by forfeit
Platteview 65, Louisville 16
160 – Dylan Jones (LOU) pinned Maverick Jenson (PLV), 2:49
170 – Carson Ross (PLV) pinned Reed Toelle (LOU), 1:15
182 – Brady Knott (LOU) maj. dec. Nick Horst (PLV), 10-2
195 – Riley Leng (PLV) pinned Will Rose (LOU), 1:01
220 – Leo Guenther (PLV) pinned Tyson Warner (LOU), 0:55
285 – Brennan Campbell (PLV) won by forfeit
106 – Gage Ryba (PLV) won by forfeit
113 – Evan Vertuli (PLV) won by forfeit
120 – Aiden Riha (PLV) pinned Garron Bragg (LOU), 1:16
126 – Brock Hudson (LOU) pinned Dylon Bills (PLV), 1:15
132 – Pheonix Jensen (PLV) pinned Blake Dickey (LOU), 2:28
138 – Nick Demonte (PLV) pinned Aiden Lutz (LOU), 0:32
145 – Garrett Johnson (PLV) won by forfeit
152 – Elliot Steinhoff (PLV) tech fall Cody Gray (17-2) (2:10)
195 Exhibition – Anthony Scala (PLV) pinned Tommy Krejci (LOU), 0:46
195 Exhibition – Brendan Kihlstrom (PLV) pinned Tommy Krejci (LOU), 1:13