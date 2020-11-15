 Skip to main content
Cougars, Lions earn NCC volleyball honors
2020 All-Nebraska Capitol Conference Volleyball Selections from Cass County

Four Cass County students earned postseason honors this past week for their work in Conestoga and Louisville volleyball jerseys.

Naomi Simones, Lexi Hans, McKenzie Norris and Lea Kalkowski captured Nebraska Capitol Conference volleyball awards. NCC volleyball coaches selected players for first, second and honorable mention teams at their annual meeting.

Hans was named to the league’s second team. The LHS freshman ended her successful rookie campaign with team-best totals in kills (273) and digs (243). She chipped in 38 aces, one solo block, 13 assisted blocks and nine assists for the Lions.

Simones, Norris and Kalkowski earned honorable mention accolades. Simones is a senior at Conestoga, Norris is a senior at Louisville and Kalkowski is a junior at Louisville.

Simones led the Cougars with 344 digs and 457 serve receptions. She finished her four-year Conestoga career with 1,430 digs and 1,183 serve receptions. She also collected nine kills, 23 assists and 25 aces for the team this season.

Norris helped Louisville in multiple categories on the court. She produced 186 kills, 226 digs, one solo block, seven assisted blocks and 11 assists. She went 304-of-319 at the service line with 38 aces and a .953 serving percentage.

Kalkowski gave the Lions a boost with her work on the court. She produced 634 assists, 25 kills, 233 digs and seven assisted blocks. She finished 346-of-361 at the service line with 35 aces and a .958 serving percentage.

Volleyball players from all ten NCC schools received votes for postseason honors. Ashland-Greenwood senior Saige Craven and Raymond Central senior Grace Mueller were co-captains of the 2020 teams.

All-NCC Volleyball First Team Selections

Saige Craven – Ashland-Greenwood – Senior

Grace Mueller – Raymond Central – Senior

Jessie Moss – Syracuse – Senior

Nora Wurtz – DC West – Freshman

McKenna Greenwell – Fort Calhoun – Senior

Jess Stander – Ashland-Greenwood – Senior

Carly vonRentzell – Ashland-Greenwood – Senior

All-NCC Volleyball Second Team Selections

Haley Bedlan – Yutan – Junior

Ellie Lienemann – Fort Calhoun – Senior

Chase Andersen – Arlington – Junior

Lexi Hans – Louisville – Freshman

Halle Heiss – Raymond Central – Senior

Lindsey Moss – Syracuse – Junior

Halle Wilhelm – Syracuse – Senior

All-NCC Volleyball Honorable Mention Selections

Kailynn Gubbels – Arlington – Junior

Alexa Edmisten – Ashland-Greenwood – Senior

Brynn Glock – Ashland-Greenwood – Junior

Naomi Simones – Conestoga – Senior

Katie Nelson – DC West – Senior

Ella Hopkins – DC West – Senior

Keira Murdock – DC West – Sophomore

Anna Borner – DC West – Freshman

Kristal Svehla – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Senior

Dream Daugherty – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Junior

McKenzie Norris – Louisville – Senior

Lea Kalkowski – Louisville – Junior

Shayla Thompson – Syracuse – Junior

Lily Vollertsen – Syracuse – Junior

Autumn Haislet – Raymond Central – Junior

Emaree Harris – Raymond Central – Junior

Hannah Kile – Raymond Central – Junior

Ellie Lloyd – Yutan – Freshman

