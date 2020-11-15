Cougars, Lions earn NCC volleyball honors

Four Cass County students earned postseason honors this past week for their work in Conestoga and Louisville volleyball jerseys.

Naomi Simones, Lexi Hans, McKenzie Norris and Lea Kalkowski captured Nebraska Capitol Conference volleyball awards. NCC volleyball coaches selected players for first, second and honorable mention teams at their annual meeting.

Hans was named to the league’s second team. The LHS freshman ended her successful rookie campaign with team-best totals in kills (273) and digs (243). She chipped in 38 aces, one solo block, 13 assisted blocks and nine assists for the Lions.

Simones, Norris and Kalkowski earned honorable mention accolades. Simones is a senior at Conestoga, Norris is a senior at Louisville and Kalkowski is a junior at Louisville.

Simones led the Cougars with 344 digs and 457 serve receptions. She finished her four-year Conestoga career with 1,430 digs and 1,183 serve receptions. She also collected nine kills, 23 assists and 25 aces for the team this season.

Norris helped Louisville in multiple categories on the court. She produced 186 kills, 226 digs, one solo block, seven assisted blocks and 11 assists. She went 304-of-319 at the service line with 38 aces and a .953 serving percentage.