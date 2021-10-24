Cougars, Lions face conference opponents

Conestoga and Louisville volleyball players competed against several conference schools this past week on local courts.

Conestoga 3, Fort Calhoun 0

Conestoga hosted Fort Calhoun on Tuesday night for the final home match of the year. The Cougars swept the Pioneers 25-20, 25-14, 25-18. Conestoga defeated Fort Calhoun in all three matchups between the schools this season.

Sophia Ackerman and Lindee Watson guided Conestoga’s offense with big nights at the net. Ackerman slammed home 11 kills on 16 swings for a .438 hitting percentage, and Watson produced eight kills on 18 attempts for a .278 hitting percentage.

Ackerman added one solo block and two digs in the match, and Watson finished 15-of-16 serving with four aces. Watson also made eight digs, 15 serve receptions and one assist.

Amelia Gocke enjoyed a sizzling night at the service line. She registered nine aces in her 26-of-28 performance. Gocke also posted 28 assists, one kill and three digs against the Pioneers.

Alyssa Batt contributed five kills, two aces and one solo block, and McKenna Crook ended the night with three kills, two assists and one dig. Davida Garrett produced four kills, four digs, one assist and one serve reception, and Addi Andersen delivered 11 serve receptions, eight digs and one assist.

Sophia Tegels collected two kills, one ace, 13 digs, two assists and 15 serve receptions. Ava Tegels made two digs and two serve receptions and went 9-of-9 serving with one ace. Kyler Zimmerman posted one dig and one serve reception and Bella Basino made one serve reception.

Raquel Hild and Morgan Hensch each helped Conestoga’s offense with one kill apiece. Catherine Ramirez and Gabi Tranisi each saw playing time in the match.

Syracuse 3, Louisville 0

Louisville traveled to Syracuse on Thursday to face the Rockets. Syracuse collected a 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 victory in the league match. Lily Vollertsen had 13 kills and Lindsey Moss and Delainey Cast each had ten kills for Syracuse.

Ella Johnson and Brooke Smith paced Louisville’s offense with four kills apiece. Johnson added two solo blocks and Smith produced a 10-of-11 serving effort with one ace. Smith also made four digs, one assist and 39 serve receptions.

Jaylin Gaston generated three kills, one solo block and a 6-of-6 serving night. Ava Culver finished 6-of-6 serving and had two kills, six digs and 14 serve receptions, and Lizzie Podrazo posted two kills and went 7-of-7 at the service line.

Sagan Leach pocketed nine digs, four assists and five serve receptions, and Lea Kalkowski tallied 11 assists, ten digs, one solo block, one kill and an 8-of-8 serving effort. Laura Swanson delivered two digs and seven serve receptions for the Lions, and Wyleigh Bateman chipped in one dig in the back row.

