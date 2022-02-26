Cougars, Lions finish seasons in subdistricts

ASHLAND – Boys basketball players from Conestoga and Louisville completed their seasons this week during their appearances in the Subdistrict C1-2 Tournament.

Conestoga 49, Louisville 38

The Cougars and Lions competed for the right to continue their campaigns Feb. 21 in a first-round game at Ashland-Greenwood.

Jack Welch sank a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer to put Conestoga ahead 14-11 after one quarter. The Cougars went on top 23-17 at halftime and expanded the gap to 32-24 with 1:35 left in the third period. CHS added six points in the final 90 seconds to go up by 14 points.

Cash Biesterfeld brought Louisville within 41-29 when he drained a trey with 5:10 remaining. The Lions chopped the deficit to 41-33 with 2:22 left on the clock, but Conestoga preserved the victory at the free-throw line. Ty Fox and Lucas Michel each made two free throws in the final 34 seconds to seal the game.

Noah Simones guided Conestoga’s offense with 27 points. He sank six 3-pointers and finished 10-of-15 from the field. He added one assist and one rebound during the game.

Evan Svanda helped the Cougars with five steals, three rebounds, four pass deflections and two points. Fox collected six points, 12 rebounds, five assists and one pass deflection, and Welch ended the evening with six points, two rebounds, two steals and two pass deflections.

Michel pocketed four points, four rebounds and one assist for CHS, and Bryson Berg netted four points, two assists, one rebound and three pass deflections. Johnny Welter chipped in one assist and one rebound in his time on the court.

Harrison Klein and Biesterfeld each scored 11 points for Louisville. Klein added seven rebounds, four steals, two assists and five pass deflections, and Biesterfeld chipped in two rebounds, one assist and one pass deflection.

Eric Heard finished the contest with six points, five assists, one rebound and two steals. Sam Luellen posted seven points, five boards, three assists and one pass deflection, and Iyn Hoefener produced three points, one steal and two pass deflections. Wade Powles grabbed one rebound and Kole Albert saw court time for the Lions.

Louisville finished its season 11-13. Heard, Hoefener, Klein, Sam Ahl, Jaxson Barnes, Tyler Euans and Gage Scholting were the team’s seven seniors.

Conestoga 14 9 15 11 – 49

Louisville 11 6 7 14 – 38

Conestoga (49)

Welch 2-6 0-0 6, Simones 10-15 1-3 27, Fox 2-4 2-3 6, Berg 0-1 4-8 4, Michel 0-2 4-5 4, Svanda 1-1 0-0 2, Welter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-29 11-19 49.

Louisville (38)

Luellen 3-10 0-0 7, Heard 3-13 0-0 6, Hoefener 1-1 0-0 3, Klein 5-10 1-2 11, Biesterfeld 4-5 2-2 11, Albert 0-0 0-0 0, Powles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-40 3-4 38.

Ashland-Greenwood 69, Conestoga 29

The Cougars returned to AGHS on Feb. 22 to play top-seeded Ashland-Greenwood. The Bluejays (23-1) doubled up Conestoga 18-9 in the first quarter and led 34-18 at the break. AGHS used a 21-5 run in the third quarter to ice the victory.

Simones helped the Cougars with seven points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and three pass deflections. Welch tallied eight points and two rebounds, Bryson Berg had six points and one pass deflection and Michel produced two assists, one steal and one rebound.

Fox finished the matchup with four points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one pass deflection. Kieran Samson collected four points and one assist, Svanda pocketed one rebound and one block and Kaden Simmerman made one steal and one pass deflection.

Breckin Berg made one pass deflection and Welter, Andy Lamoureux, Zach Smith and Jayden Widler gave the Cougars defensive minutes.

Conestoga ended its season 11-13. Bryson Berg, Fox, Michel, Svanda and Welter were the team’s five seniors.

Conestoga 9 9 5 6 – 29

Ashland-Greenwood 18 16 21 14 – 69

Conestoga (29)

Welch 4-9 0-0 8, Simones 3-8 0-0 7, Fox 1-4 2-2 4, Bry. Berg 2-6 1-2 6, Michel 0-2 0-0 0, Svanda 0-0 0-0 0, Welter 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Simmerman 0-0 0-1 0, Widler 0-0 0-0 0, Lamoureux 0-0 0-0 0, Samson 1-2 2-3 4, Bre. Berg 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-32 5-8 29.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.