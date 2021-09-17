Cougars, Lions generate times at Bennington Invite

BENNINGTON – Conestoga and Louisville runners flew by yellow wildflowers, a row of evergreen trees and a large construction project at Bennington on Thursday afternoon.
They ended their foot-based adventures with many of their top times of the season.
The Cougars and Lions took part in the Bennington Lakeside Invitational. Athletes had followed a route around a large lake in previous years, but they traveled on a flatter surface on campus for the 2021 races.
The change in venue didn’t affect Danie Parriott’s ability to run faster than everyone else on the course. The Conestoga senior dominated the girls race with a winning time of 20:44.39. She finished 44 seconds ahead of runner-up Brekyn Kok of Cornerstone Christian Academy.
Parriott became a three-time champion of the Bennington Invite. She won the 2019 event in 21:06.98 and secured the 2020 title in 20:08.88.
Conestoga teammates Malin Westin (25:36.23, 23rd) and Elliott Zimmerman (26:28.91, 31st) joined Parriott at the finish line. Louisville runners Mira Fosmer and Hailey Teller both secured times in the top 25. Fosmer claimed a tenth-place medal in 21:59.95 and Teller finished 22nd in 25:13.54.
The Cougars and Lions did not have enough runners to qualify for team standings.
The Bennington girls captured the team title with a perfect score of ten points. Parriott and Kok did not have their results count in team standings, so Bennington took the best scores of one through five points for each runner. Samantha Jansen, Calla Wittland, Mackenzie Spencer, Alexis Hiatt and Alexis O’Connell finished third through seventh.
Conestoga’s Kaden Simmerman and Louisville’s Jaxson Barnes and Tyler Euans earned medals in the boys race. Simmerman led the Cougars with a 12th-place time of 18:51.06. Barnes captured seventh place in 18:17.74 and Euans generated ninth place in 18:27.35.
The Louisville boys finished fourth in team standings with 79 points. Caleb Thieman, Waylan Haworth, Chase Savage and Connor Linke joined Barnes and Euans in the race.
The Conestoga boys captured tenth place with 164 points. Colton Bescheinen, Scott Dufault, Collin Dufault, Colton Stephenson and Ethan Avidano joined Simmerman on the course.
Bennington won the boys title over Nebraska City on tiebreaker criteria. The Badgers and Pioneers both ended the race with 25 points, but Bennington had the highest fifth-place runner of the two teams.
Bennington athletes finished first, sixth, eighth, tenth, 14th and 24th. NCHS athletes finished third, fourth, fifth, 13th and 45th.
Girls Team Results
Bennington 10, North Bend Central 48, Nebraska City 54, Auburn 55, Boys Town 90, Bishop Neumann, Conestoga, Cornerstone Christian, Louisville, Omaha Christian Academy, Raymond Central no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Danie Parriott (CHS) 20:44.39, 2) Brekyn Kok (CCA) 21:28.85, 3) Samantha Jansen (BEN) 21:31.80, 4) Calla Wittland (BEN) 21:34.93, 5) Mackenzie Spencer (BEN) 21:39.63, 6) Alexis Hiatt (BEN) 21:44.49, 7) Alexis O’Connell (BEN) 21:47.19, 8) Sydney Emanuel (NBC) 21:53.15, 9) Lily Dall (BEN) 21:54.23, 10) Mira Fosmer (LOU) 21:59.95, 11) Aleya Bourek (NBC) 22:12.10, 12) Evie Madison (NCY) 22:20.02, 13) Lilyan Becker (AUB) 22:54.93, 14) Reece Quinlivan (BTO) 23:20.31, 15) Alivia Thomas (AUB) 23:37.74
Conestoga Results
Danie Parriott 20:44.39 (1st), Malin Westin 25:36.23 (23rd), Elliott Zimmerman 26:28.91 (31st)
Louisville Results
Mira Fosmer 21:59.95 (10th), Hailey Teller 25:13.54 (22nd)
Boys Team Results
Bennington 25, Nebraska City 25, Cornerstone Christian 66, Louisville 79, Auburn 98, Boys Town 100, Bishop Neumann 104, Raymond Central 112, North Bend Central 146, Conestoga 164, Omaha Christian Academy no team score
Top 15 Results
Kai Olbrich (BEN) 17:19.40, 2) Justin Sherman (CCA) 17:40.25, 3) Mason Houghton (NCY) 17:45.43, 4) Sabir Musa (NCY) 18:07.81, 5) Alex Rico (NCY) 18:09.35, 6) Ryan Burton (BEN) 18:10.32, 7) Jaxson Barnes (LOU) 18:17.74, 8) Cooper Willoughby (BEN) 18:19.26, 9) Tyler Euans (LOU) 18:27.35, 10) Justin Bartels (BEN) 18:31.70, 11) Landon Tarr (CCA) 18:36.79, 12) Kaden Simmerman (CHS) 18:51.06, 13) Hayden Beccard (NCY) 18:55.98, 14) Caden Boyer (BEN) 19:05.33, 15) Triston Perry (AUB) 19:17.20
Conestoga Results
Kaden Simmerman 18:51.06 (12th), Colton Bescheinen 22:58.57 (49th), Scott Dufault 23:28.91 (52nd), Collin Dufault 23:47.56 (54th), Colton Stephenson 24:14.09 (56th), Ethan Avidano 24:20.29 (57th)
Louisville Results
Jaxson Barnes 18:17.74 (7th), Tyler Euans 18:27.35 (9th), Caleb Thieman 20:29.43 (29th), Waylan Haworth 21:13.90 (34th), Chase Savage 21:26.43 (39th), Connor Linke 21:40.68 (43rd)