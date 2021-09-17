Cougars, Lions generate times at Bennington Invite

BENNINGTON – Conestoga and Louisville runners flew by yellow wildflowers, a row of evergreen trees and a large construction project at Bennington on Thursday afternoon.

They ended their foot-based adventures with many of their top times of the season.

The Cougars and Lions took part in the Bennington Lakeside Invitational. Athletes had followed a route around a large lake in previous years, but they traveled on a flatter surface on campus for the 2021 races.

The change in venue didn’t affect Danie Parriott’s ability to run faster than everyone else on the course. The Conestoga senior dominated the girls race with a winning time of 20:44.39. She finished 44 seconds ahead of runner-up Brekyn Kok of Cornerstone Christian Academy.

Parriott became a three-time champion of the Bennington Invite. She won the 2019 event in 21:06.98 and secured the 2020 title in 20:08.88.

Conestoga teammates Malin Westin (25:36.23, 23rd) and Elliott Zimmerman (26:28.91, 31st) joined Parriott at the finish line. Louisville runners Mira Fosmer and Hailey Teller both secured times in the top 25. Fosmer claimed a tenth-place medal in 21:59.95 and Teller finished 22nd in 25:13.54.