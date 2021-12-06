Cougars, Lions, Indians compete in CHS tournament

CONESTOGA – Boys from three Cass County schools took part in their first tournament of the wrestling season Saturday at the Cougar Classic.

Athletes from Conestoga, Louisville and Weeping Water competed in matches in Conestoga’s gym during the morning and afternoon. Conestoga placed fourth in team standing with 123 points and Weeping Water finished eighth with 30 points. Louisville ended the tournament 11th with 16 points.

Asher Koehnen (106 pounds), Calum Jeys (113), Keaghon Chini (138), Carter Plowman (145), Lucas Anderson (152), Kenny Adkins (160) and Gage Totilas (220) won medals for Conestoga.

Chini and Plowman led the Cougars during the day with championship performances. Chini produced two pins and two decisions during his title run, and Plowman pocketed two pins and one decision on his way to the top of the medal stand. Koehnen and Anderson finished second in their weight classes and Jeys, Adkins and Totilas placed third.

Louisville had no medalists during the day. Nick McCaul (132), Nik Sorensen (138), Cody Lutz (138), Blake Dickey (145), Bryce McLain (160) and Reed Toelle (170) won matches for the team.

Brennan DeMike (195) captured second place for Weeping Water. Matt Cover (145), Cole Essary (170), Tyler Essary (170), Brayden Harms (182) and Hunter Mortimer (182) added victories for WWHS at the tournament.

Team Results

Logan View 185, Syracuse 173, Bishop Neumann 167, Conestoga 123, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 115, Lincoln Christian 77, High Plains Community 73, Weeping Water 30, Palmyra 28, Freeman 19, Louisville 16, Winnebago 15, Cedar Bluffs 0

Conestoga Results

106 – Asher Koehnen (2nd)

Pinned Emmett Cooley (LCHS) 1:34, pinned by Hudson Urkoski (HPC) 4:54

113 – Calum Jeys (3rd)

Pinned by Mitchell Hubert (NEU) 3:27, pinned Jasmine Guerrero (LGV) 1:28

126 – Logan Christensen

Pinned by Owen Meyer (LGV) 1:24, pinned by Adain Robles (WNB) 0:54

126 – Collin Dufault

Pinned by Jace Goebel (SYR) 1:46, pinned Brennan Hoskins (PLY) 1:00, pinned by Wyatt Willnerd (LGV) 4:11

132 – Blaine Adams

Pinned by Isaac Wegrzyn (LCHS) 0:20, pinned by Ladanian Free (WNB) 0:21

132 – Ethan Avidano

Dec. by Melaki George (WNB) 17-11, pinned by Nick McCaul (LOU) 4:21

138 – Gaige Gillott

Pinned by Max Lautenschlager (NEU) 0:39, pinned by Mason Serkiz (CHS) 1:17

138 – Mason Serkiz

Pinned Jonathan Glantz (PLY) 0:42, maj. dec. by Chance Foust (LGV) 13-3, pinned Gaige Gillott (CHS) 1:27, pinned Cody Lutz (LOU) 3:29, pinned by Barret Brandt (SYR) 1:56

138 – Scott Dufault

Pinned Cody Lutz (LOU) 3:32, pinned by Barret Brandt (SYR) 0:42, dec. Noah McKenzie (SYR) 7-5, dec. by Miguel McGrew (LCHS) 4-3

138 – Keaghon Chini (1st)

Pinned Zeke Sharpback-Lujan (WNB) 1:32, pinned Niklas Sorensen (LOU) 2:42, dec. Chance Foust (LGV) 9-2, dec. Max Lautenschlager (NEU) 9-7

145 – Jacob Landon

Pinned by Justus Weidemann (LGV) 0:39, pinned by Tyler Sears (SYR) 1:41

145 – Carter Plowman (1st)

Pinned Blake Dickey (LOU) 0:57, pinned Wyatt Urkoski (HPC) 3:27, dec. Seth McGrew (LCHS) 11-9

152 – Lucas Anderson (2nd)

Pinned Lorenzo Pietrangelo (CBL) 1:25, pinned Adam Ohnoutka (NEU) 1:54, pinned by Cy Petersen (SYR) 1:55

160 – Kenny Adkins (3rd)

Pinned by Brandt Leech (HTRS) 3:34, won by medical forfeit over Brock Schwarz (CBL), dec. Braxton Walz (SYR) 4-3, pinned Bryce McLain (LOU) 2:23, pinned Malachi Davis (LCHS) 1:15

170 – Trey Rodis

Pinned by Barrett Bischoff (SYR) 1:06, dec. by Wesley Parolek (PLY) 8-2

170 – Alonso Montes

Pinned by Tyler Essary (WW) 0:51, pinned by Braydon Wobken (LGV) 0:53

220 – Gage Totilas (3rd)

Pinned Anthony Roth (LCHS) 2:20, pinned by Logan Booth (LGV) 1:05, pinned Wyatt Palm (NEU) 0:31, dec. Jackson Nordhues (SYR) 5-1

Louisville Results

132 – Nick McCaul

Pinned by Levi McGrew (LCHS) 1:31, pinned Ethan Avidano (CHS) 4:21, pinned by Alonzo Bass (WNB) 4:58

138 – Nik Sorensen

Pinned Noah McKenzie (SYR) 3:11, pinned by Keaghon Chini (CHS) 2:42, dec. by Cody Lutz (LOU) 10-9

138 – Cody Lutz

Pinned by Scott Dufault (CHS) 3:32, pinned Luke Blocker (LCHS) 3:56, dec. Niklas Sorensen (LOU) 10-9, pinned by Mason Serkiz (CHS) 3:29

145 – Blake Dickey

Pinned Ani Hitzemann (SYR) 1:18, pinned by Carter Plowman (CHS) 0:57, pinned by Creighton Orchard (SYR) 2:41

160 – Bryce McLain

Dec. Braxton Walz (SYR) 15-13 (OT), pinned Gavin Chloupek (PLY) 1:18, pinned by Conner Specht (NEU) 3:05, pinned by Kenny Adkins (CHS) 2:23

160 – Quincy Trent

Pinned by Baylor Kaup (LGV) 1:19, pinned by Braxton Walz (SYR) 1:29

170 – Reed Toelle

Pinned by Andy Maloley (HTRS) 1:19, pinned Jesse McLaughlin (HTRS) 0:23, maj. dec. Wesley Parolek (PLY) 13-5, pinned by Barrett Bischoff (SYR) 2:21

Weeping Water Results

120 – Lukas Gage

Pinned by Jacob McGee (LGV) 1:56, pinned by Wesley Havelka (FRE) 4:24

126 – Myles Dowling

Pinned by Wyatt Willnerd (LGV) 0:49, pinned by Adain Robles (WNB) 0:25

145 – Matt Cover

Pinned by Seth McGrew (LCHS) 1:36, pinned Ani Hitzemann (SYR) 0:40, pinned by Justus Weidemann (LGV) 2:25

160 – Jameson Sumibcay

Pinned by Brandt Leech (HTRS) 0:55, maj. dec. by Malachi Davis (LCHS) 19-10

170 – Cole Essary

Pinned Jesse McLaughlin (HTRS) 1:18, pinned by Samuel Vrana (NEU) 2:00, pinned by Braydon Wobken (LGV) 0:18

170 – Tyler Essary

Pinned Alonso Montes (CHS) 0:51, pinned Wesley Parolek (PLY) 3:54, pinned by Andy Maloley (HTRS) 0:51, forfeit to Braydon Wobken (LGV)

182 – Brayden Harms

Pinned by Dylan Silva (LGV) 0:49, pinned Yadriel Cartagena (HTRS) 1:56, pinned by Clayton Shook (HTRS) 2:05

182 – Hunter Mortimer

Pinned by Owen Wander (SYR) 1:53, pinned Cameron Steinblock (PLY) 2:09, pinned by Trevor Parde (FRE) 2:32

195 – Brennan DeMike (2nd)

Pinned Eric Vogel (LGV) 1:57, pinned by Isaac Bittner (HTRS) 0:41

285 – Jaden Nutter

Pinned by Evan Bryan-Aldrich (PLY) 0:13, pinned by Clayton Howe (HTRS) 0:35

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.