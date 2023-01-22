Cougars, Lions, Indians wrestle at Louisville Invite

LOUISVILLE – Girls from 17 schools and two states came to Louisville’s campus Friday for action on wrestling mats.

Conestoga, Louisville and Weeping Water students joined dozens of other athletes at the Louisville Invite. Fans watched matches during the afternoon and evening inside a packed LHS gym. Schools from both Nebraska and Iowa participated in the tournament.

Louisville finished seventh in team standings with 79.50 points and Conestoga placed eighth with 79 points. Weeping Water took home 15th place with 20 points.

Payton Thiele highlighted Louisville’s day with a championship at 100 pounds. Thiele (35-0) collected one pin, one technical fall and one major decision during her first-place run. She posted a 16-3 victory over Fillmore Central’s Angelina Schademann (21-7) in the title match.

Bella Kolvek (140 pounds) placed second and Bre Smart (140) and Daysha Jones (145) each earned third place for Louisville. Mya Stanley (130) and Addie Lueder (135) added fourth-place finishes for the Lions.

Maggie Fiene guided Conestoga with a championship at 145 pounds. Fiene (34-7) produced pins in 4:44, 2:43 and 1:19 at the tournament. She picked up victories over Crete’s Alicia Lopez Alvia (28-18), Johnson County Central’s Rita Ceballos (20-5) and Omaha Marian’s Persephone Prochaska (30-7) during her first-place performance.

Alex Plowman (120 pounds) placed second and Kylee Plowman (115) captured third place for the Cougars.

Libby Sutton (25-8) led Weeping Water with a second-place medal at 130 pounds. She pocketed one pin and one decision at the tournament. Omaha North’s Ann Marie Meiman (23-1) edged Sutton 2-1 in the championship match.

Team Results

Omaha Marian 143, Crete 139.50, Seward 123, Omaha Westside 104, Omaha North 87.50, Riverside 82, Louisville 79.50, Conestoga 79, Fillmore Central 52, Palmyra 41, Platteview 36, Johnson County Central 28, Omaha Bryan 25, Raymond Central 21, Weeping Water 20, Cedar Bluffs 2, Harvard 2

Conestoga Results

115 – Kylee Plowman (3rd)

Pinned Dianne Jilej (CRT) 4:00, pinned Savannah Leiting (SEW) 0:34, pinned by Sophia Shultz (RCHS) 0:42, pinned Dianne Jilej (CRT) 2:42, pinned Chelsey Robinson (OMN) 1:38

120 – Alex Plowman (2nd)

Pinned Addison Newill (CBL) 0:28, pinned Ava Rediger (SEW) 3:08, pinned by Carly Henderson (RVS) 2:54

125 – Kyler Zimmerman

Pinned Maria Narvaez (OBR) 2:43, pinned by Trinity Williamson (CRT) 1:54, pinned Taylor Miller (WW) 3:25, dec. Yvette Prado (JCC) 6-0, dec. by Danika Feigenbutz (RVS) 4-2

145 – Maggie Fiene (1st)

Pinned Alicia Lopez Alvis (CRT) 4:44, pinned Rita Ceballos (JCC) 2:43, pinned Persephone Prochaska (OMR) 1:19

155 – Gabby Landon

Pinned Abigayil Wunderlich (SEW) 1:15, pinned by Ashaya Steele (CRT) 3:26, dec. by Piper Penny-Hall (PLV) 4-3

235 – Allee Jo Inzauro

Pinned by Kendall Holtmeyer (OBR) 4:31, pinned by Alexa Ramirez (CRT) 1:31

Louisville Results

100 – Payton Thiele (1st)

Pinned Juana Lucas Velasquez (CRT) 0:39, tech fall Addison Woods (CRT) 15-0 (2:00), maj. dec. Angelina Schademann (FIL) 16-3

130 – Mya Stanley (4th)

Pinned Isabelle Derby (PLV) 0:23, pinned Sugei Rivera (OBR) 3:00, pinned by Ann Marie Meiman (OMN) 3:13, pinned Evelyn Theobald (SEW) 0:37, pinned by Eva Kriener (OMN) 2:41

135 – Addie Lueder (4th)

Pinned by Mckenna Kisela (SEW) 1:10, pinned Jazmine Morales (CRT) 2:54, pinned Maggie Fushia (FIL) 4:09, pinned by Mckenna Kisela (SEW) 1:49

140 – Bre Smart (3rd)

Dec. by Bella Kolvek (LOU) 6-3, pinned Belen Rauda (OBR) 3:46, pinned Cynthia Carter (LGV) 4:12

140 – Bella Kolvek (2nd)

Pinned Tessa Brooks (OMR) 1:33, dec. Bre Smart (LOU) 6-3, tech fall by Le Nelson (CRT) 19-4 (4:33)

145 – Daysha Jones (3rd)

Pinned by Hathia Joseph (OMN) 5:10, pinned Addison Wolf (FIL) no time given, won by medical forfeit over Rita Ceballos (JCC), dec. Alicia Lopez Alvis (CRT) 4-1

155 – Ava Culver

Pinned by Dayanna Wells (OMR) 2:53, pinned by Emily Javier-Lopez (OMR) 1:25

170 – Catalina Jones

Pinned by Aileen Rueda (CRT) 3:48, medical forfeit to Bana Kakish (OMR)

Weeping Water Results

105 – Mckenzie Regler

Pinned by Lauren Frihauf (SEW) 0:53, medical forfeit to Kinley Petsch (SEW)

110 – Dakota Reiman

Pinned by Sarah Turner (FIL) 4:53, pinned by Chloe Roane (RVS) 1:56

125 – Taylor Miller

Pinned by Kelsey Talkington (CRT) 5:27, pinned by Kyler Zimmerman (CHS) 3:25

130 – Libby Sutton (2nd)

Pinned Bailey King (LGV) 1:51, dec. Eva Kriener (OMR) 2-1 (OT), dec. by Ann Marie Meiman (OMN) 2-1