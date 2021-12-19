Cougars, Lions, Indians wrestle at Platteview

PLATTEVIEW – Wrestlers from three Cass County schools competed in one of December’s largest tournaments this weekend.

Conestoga, Louisville and Weeping Water girls took part in the Platteview Invite on Saturday. Twenty-three teams from Nebraska and Iowa wrestled on three mats during the morning and afternoon.

Louisville placed sixth in the tournament with 82 points. Payton Thiele (100 pounds) and Daysha Jones (152) guided the Lions with championships in their weight classes. Thiele captured her title with one pin, one major decision and one decision, and Jones swept all three of her matches with pins.

Catalina Jones added a second-place medal at 145 pounds. Bre Smart and Alyssa Thieman each won matches for the Lions during the day, and Bella Kolvek wrestled once for Louisville at the tournament.

Weeping Water earned ninth place with 55 points. All six Indians who competed during the day earned at least one victory.

Raelyn Wilson produced a championship performance at 107 pounds. Wilson (17-1) dominated all three of her opponents. She registered pins in 0:15, 1:04 and 0:26 to win her title.

Riley Hohn reached the consolation semifinals at 100 pounds and Dakota Reiman (114) and Libby Sutton (138) each won twice. Taylor Miller and Bridget Murdoch each picked up one victory at the tournament.

Conestoga tied Omaha Marian for 14th place with 38 points. Kylee Plowman (114) and Morgan Hensch (132) earned third-place medals during the day. Both Cougars also improved their season marks to 9-2.

Hensch and Plowman each registered three pins in their weight classes. Their only losses came to undefeated opponents. Plowman fell to Yutan’s Aubrie Pehrson and Hensch fell to South Sioux City’s Selena Zamora in the semifinals. Pehrson is 17-0 and Zamora is 9-0.

Conestoga Results

114 – Kylee Plowman (3rd)

Pinned Dakota Reiman (WW) 1:24, pinned Taylor Bergman (RAL) 0:25, pinned by Aubrie Pehrson (YUT) 1:29, pinned Rylee Stracke (NCY) 0:27, won by no contest over Marisa Dennis (PLV)

132 – Morgan Hensch (3rd)

Pinned Trinity Williamson (CRT) 2:58, pinned by Selena Zamora (SSC) 2:58, pinned Daphne Schramm (FCY) 2:32, pinned Lexi Southard (NCY) 1:40

Louisville Results

100 – Payton Thiele (1st)

Pinned Sofia Blanco (FRE) 3:56, maj. dec. Riley Hohn (WW), 13-1, dec. Azaria Ruby (NCY) 6-4

138 – Bella Kolvek

Pinned by Le Nelson (CRT) 1:13, medical forfeit to Christel Lare (OMR)

145 – Catalina Jones (2nd)

Pinned Karlyan Santana Rivera (SSC) 0:46, pinned Stephanie Rodriquez (SCH) 1:01, pinned Karen Gomez (SCH) 3:11, pinned by Emma Stice (PLV) 0:52

152 – Bre Smart

Pinned by Angela Velasquez (SCH) 2:43, dec. Hathia Joseph (OMR) 5-3, pinned by Elda Adoko (RAL) 3:55

152 – Daysha Jones (1st)

Pinned Elda Adoko (RAL) 0:52, pinned Promise Smeal (MSO) 2:31, pinned Angela Velasquez (SCH) 1:52

165 – Alyssa Thieman

Pinned Maddison Hensley (SWI) 2:22, pinned by Kennedy Karschner (PLV) 0:41, pinned Audrey Arthur (OMR) 1:41, pinned by Rowyn Wiltgen (MSO) 4:26

Weeping Water Results

100 – Riley Hohn

Pinned Leilou Guerrero (PLV) 0:16, pinned Joshyonna Coppage-Dortch (ONR) 4:33; maj. dec. by Payton Thiele (LOU) 13-1, pinned by Gloria Flores (SSC) 1:51

107 – Raelyn Wilson (1st)

Pinned Mel Ostrander (PLV) 0:15, pinned Layna Blakenship (OBY) 1:04, pinned Sinai Sanchez (SCH) 0:26

114 – Dakota Reiman

Pinned by Kylee Plowman (CHS) 1:24, pinned Kathryn Nicholas (FRE) 1:47, pinned Macaire Harr (OMR) 4:41, pinned by Rylee Stracke (NCY) 1:21

138 – Libby Sutton

Pinned Sophia Peterson (FRE) 0:29, pinned MaKenna Bidrowsky (PLV) 5:53, medical forfeit to Dylen Ritchey (RAL), medical forfeit to Ann Marie Meiman (OMN)

145 – Taylor Miller

Pinned by Clara Sapienza (SWI) 3:10, pinned Jildan Harvill (PLV) 1:45, dec. by Alicia Lopez Alvis (CRT) 3-1

185 – Bridget Murdoch

Pinned by Carolina Carvejal (SCH) 1:47, pinned Allie Boell (WPB) 1:49, pinned by Aileen Rueda (CRT) 2:08

