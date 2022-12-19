Cougars, Lions, Indians wrestle at Platteview

PLATTEVIEW – Athletes from three Cass County girls wrestling programs unlocked winning doors Saturday with their work at the Platteview Invite.

Conestoga, Louisville and Weeping Water students joined scores of other wrestlers in Platteview’s gym for the tournament. The Cougars finished fifth in team standings with 94 points and Louisville placed ninth with 74 points. Weeping Water tied for 16th place with 30 points.

Four medalists helped Conestoga dart up the scoreboard. Kylee Plowman (6-0) captured a championship at 120 pounds for the Cougars. She pinned all three of her opponents in the first round. Plowman pinned Omaha North’s Chelsey Robinson (9-3) in 1:15 in the title match.

Emory Trofholz (7-1) gave Conestoga a large number of points with a second-place finish at 130 pounds. Maggie Fiene (9-4) earned third place at 145 pounds and Alex Plowman (4-3) finished fourth at 125 pounds.

Payton Thiele (100 pounds), Catalina Jones (170) and Ava Culver (170A) earned championships for Louisville. Thiele upped her season mark to 13-0 with two pins and one major decision. She pinned South Sioux City’s Gloria Flores (13-2) in 1:41 in the title match.

Jones improved to 12-0 with her title. She pinned her first three opponents before stopping Omaha South’s Carol Victoria-Azcna 8-4 in the championship bout.

Culver (3-0) collected three pins in her first varsity tournament. She pinned Seward’s Kayla Grantski in 0:49 in the first-place match.

Bre Smart (145 pounds) and Daysha Jones (155) added sixth-place medals for the Lions. Smart improved to 8-6 and Jones elevated her season total to 13-4.

Taylor Miller (130) and Libby Sutton (135) each medaled for Weeping Water. Sutton improved to 15-3 with a third-place run at the tournament. Miller (7-8) added a fourth-place award for the team.

Team Results

South Sioux City 221, Millard South 146, West Point-Beemer 128, Schuyler 97, Conestoga 94, Nebraska City 89, Scribner-Snyder 88, Crete 81, Louisville 74, Bellevue East 71, Millard North 64, Omaha North 57, Southwest Iowa 46, Ralston 43.50, Seward 43.50, Raymond Central 30, Weeping Water 30, Omaha Bryan 29, Papillion-La Vista South 29, Millard West 26, Platteview 26, Omaha South 22, High Plains Community 17

Conestoga Results

120 – Kylee Plowman (1st)

Pinned Kloee Mitcham (MLN) 1:26, pinned Rylee Stracke (NCY) 1:12, pinned Chelsey Robinson (OMN) 1:15

125 – Alex Plowman (4th)

Pinned Haylee Popken (WPB) 0:52, pinned Hodhan Mohammed (SSC) 0:39, pinned by Brooklin Kuester (WPB) 1:20, dec. by Jocelyn Davis (NCY) 9-3

130 – Hannah Bogatz

Pinned by Amalie Bergstrom (WPB) 2:33, pinned by Hailey Knight (BVE) 4:50

130 – Emory Trofholz (2nd)

Pinned Hailey Knight (BVE) 1:46, pinned Amalie Bergstrom (WPB) 1:11, pinned Taylor Miller (WW) 0:38, pinned by Millie Jensen (MLS) 3:46

135 – Morgan Hensch

Pinned Mckenna Kisela (SEW) 0:29, pinned by Clara Sapienza (SWI) 1:27, pinned by Naomi Sohriakoff (MLS) 2:19

145 – Maggie Fiene (3rd)

Pinned Abbie Littell (MLS) 1:39, pinned Alicia Lopez Alvis (CRT) 1:36, dec. by Ashley Stadt (SCR) 6-4, pinned Carly Wemhoff (SCH) 1:52

170 – Gabby Landon

Pinned by Sophia Ntchougan-Sonou (MLS) 1:14, pinned by Rowyn Wiltgen (MLS) 1:56

235 – Allee Jo Inzauro

Pinned Morgan Blake (SSC) 3:50, pinned by Amal Abdelhamid (PLVS) 5:03, pinned by Ava Slechta (SEW) 0:26

Louisville Results

100 – Payton Thiele (1st)

Pinned Jesulyn Alvarado (OMS) 0:31, maj. dec. Joshyonna Coppage-Dortch (OMN) 8-0, pinned Gloria Flores (SSC) 1:41

135 – Addie Lueder

Pinned by Sugei Rivera (OBR) 1:34, pinned Sophia Mahlberg (BVE) 1:50, pinned by Lauren Wemhoff (SCH) 1:17

140 – Bella Kolvek

Dec. by Stephanie Salgado (SSC) 7-5 (OT), dec. Lola Voss (MLW) 5-4, pinned by Brooklyn Chaple (BVE) 0:52

145 – Bre Smart (6th)

Pinned by Carly Wemhoff (SCH) 1:27, pinned Abbie Littell (MLS) 1:43, pinned Isis Pascual-Rodriguez (WPB) 2:33, pinned by Neveah Hascall (MLW) 3:39

155 – Daysha Jones (6th)

Pinned by Ziomara Ruiz (WPB) 1:52, maj. dec. Ashaya Steele (CRT) 10-0, dec. Stormy Hampton (MLS) 5-2, pinned by Alexandra Grow (PLVS) 2:49

170 – Catalina Jones (1st)

Pinned Reagan Fairfax (MLN) 1:46, pinned Julia McKlem (MLW) 5:27, pinned Madison Hensley (SWI) 1:27, dec. Carol Victoria-Azcna (OMS) 8-4

170A – Ava Culver (1st)

Pinned Zoe Keene (BVE) 2:52, pinned Sloan Hardy (MLN) 0:26, pinned Kayla Grantski (SEW) 0:49

Weeping Water Results

115 – Dakota Reiman

Pinned by Macie King (NCY) 0:45, dec. by Jaina Chlopek (MLS) 11-4

130 – Taylor Miller (4th)

Pinned Maria Narvaez (OBR) 4:42, pinned by Emory Trofholz (CHS) 0:38, pinned by Dakota Gress (HPC) 2:17

135 – Libby Sutton (3rd)

Pinned Sofia Harger (NCY) 0:32, pinned Ashlynn Boell (WPB) 1:34, dec. by Selena Zamora (SSC) 3-1 (ultimate tiebreaker), dec. Clara Sapienza (SWI) 2-1