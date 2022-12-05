Cougars, Lions open new season on court

LOUISVILLE – Conestoga and Louisville athletes sank the first baskets of the new campaign Thursday night during matchups in Louisville.

Girls and boys from both schools ran up and down the court for the season openers. Conestoga teams won the close games by a combined five points.

Conestoga girls 30, Louisville girls 27

The Cougars and Lions traded baskets throughout the evening. Conestoga went ahead 6-5 in the first four minutes before the Lions made a run. The team scored five points in the final stretch of the stanza to lead 10-8.

Conestoga went ahead 15-13 at the break and maintained a 23-17 lead at the start of the fourth quarter. Jameson Yost’s flying layup at the 5:02 mark gave the Cougars a 25-19 lead, but Louisville fought back in the last four minutes.

LHS scored several baskets and pulled within 29-27 with 1:34 to play. Conestoga drained one free throw with 8.2 seconds left to make it 30-27. The Cougars won after Louisville’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

Sophia Ackerman helped Conestoga with seven points and 14 rebounds. Yost scored nine points and Haven Zimmerman contributed five points and ten rebounds. Elliott Zimmerman scored four points, MacKaylee Madsen had three points and Davida Garrett added two points.

Individual statistics for Louisville were not available.

Conestoga 8 7 8 7 – 30

Louisville 10 3 4 10 – 27

Conestoga boys 48, Louisville boys 46

The boys game followed a similar script. The Cougars and Lions were tied at 41-41 with 1:43 to play. Noah Simones put CHS ahead with a pair of free throws at the 1:30 mark, and the team boosted the gap to 45-41 with 30 seconds to go. Kole Albert’s basket with 19.3 seconds left pulled Louisville within 45-43.

Conestoga sank two free throws with 10.2 seconds left on the clock, and the team added one free throw with 1.8 seconds remaining. Louisville sank a halfcourt shot at the buzzer to create the 48-46 margin.

Simones and Jack Welch each led Conestoga with 16 points. Both Cougars scored eight points during the third quarter. Zach Smith posted seven points, Rylee Johnson scored four points and Joe Vrtiska notched three points. Breckin Berg chipped in two points for CHS.

Sam Luellen guided Louisville’s offense with 16 points. Chase Savage and Albert each collected eight points and Cash Biesterfeld generated five points. Gavin Pierce and Wade Powles each had three points and Daniel Hoefener added two points.

Conestoga 13 3 18 14 – 48

Louisville 12 14 11 9 – 46

Louisville boys 29, Centennial 28

Louisville bounced back Saturday afternoon with a one-point victory at Centennial. The Lions fell behind 18-9 at the break but doubled up Centennial in the second half.

Albert made three baskets in the third quarter and Powles and Luellen each added 3-pointers in the period. Powles and Luellen then came through for the team in the final stretch. Powles drained two treys in the fourth quarter and Luellen made a pair of key free throws.

Powles scored nine points for Louisville and Luellen finished with eight points. Albert produced six points and Biesterfeld and Pierce each had three points.

Louisville 3 6 12 8 – 29

Centennial 9 9 8 2 – 28