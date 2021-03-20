Cougars, Lions open track seasons at Doane

CRETE – Conestoga and Louisville athletes took off from the starting blocks of the 2021 season Friday during a trip to Doane University.
The Cougars and Lions took part in the Doane Class C Indoor Invite. Track and field teams from across Nebraska traveled to the Crete campus to begin their years. They competed in field events before squaring off on the indoor track.
Conestoga’s Danie Parriott and Louisville’s Cordale Moxey each brought home individual championships for their teams. Parriott won the 1,600 meters with a time of 6:01.28. She edged Bishop Neumann’s Aubrey Syliaassen (6:02.04) and Cornerstone Christian’s Brekyn Kok (6:02.65) for the title.
Moxey collected the triple jump title with a leap of 40 feet, 4 3/4 inches. Grand Island Central Catholic’s Isaac Herbek finished second with a distance of 40-3 3/4.
The Conestoga girls finished sixth in team standings with 35 points and Louisville was 11th with ten points. Parriott, Haven Zimmerman, Addi Andersen and Emory Trofholz medaled for Conestoga. Isandra Hagge, Sophie Korytowski and members of the 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams scored for the Lions.
The Louisville boys captured seventh place with 32 points and the CHS boys tied for 12th place with six points. Moxey, Sam Ahl, Caleb Hrabik, Jaxson Barnes, Talon Ball and members of the 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams won awards for Louisville. Lane Fox put Conestoga on the scoreboard with a third-place medal in the 60-meter hurdles.
Girls Team Results
Bishop Neumann 120, Raymond Central 56.50, Sutton 52, Tri County 48.50, Grand Island Central Catholic 42, Conestoga 35, Wilber-Clatonia 32, Blue Hill 23, Elkhorn Valley 15.50, Twin River 11, Louisville 10, Cornerstone Christian 8, Neligh-Oakdale 8, Heartland 3.50
Conestoga Results
High Jump – Haven Zimmerman, 4-8 (2nd)
800 – Danie Parriott, 2:39.44 (2nd)
1,600 – Danie Parriott, 6:01.28 (1st)
3,200 – Danie Parriott, 12:42.71 (2nd)
1,600-meter relay – Conestoga (Addi Andersen, Danie Parriott, Haven Zimmerman, Emory Trofholz), 4:47.78 (6th)
Louisville Results
Long Jump – Isandra Hagge, 14-8 1/4 (5th)
60 meters – Isandra Hagge, 8.68 (5th)
1,600 – Sophie Korytowski, 6:29.01 (6th)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville, 4:44.85 (4th)
3,200-meter relay – Louisville, 12:10.64 (6th)
Boys Team Results
Wilber-Clatonia 110, Grand Island Central Catholic 67, Bishop Neumann 63, Twin River 45, Sutton 40, Neligh-Oakdale 33, Louisville 32, Raymond Central 24, Heartland 16, Elkhorn Valley 12, Tri County 8, Blue Hill 6, Conestoga 6, Cornerstone Christian 3
Conestoga Results
60-meter hurdles – Lane Fox, 9.50 (3rd)
Louisville Results
Long Jump – Sam Ahl, 19-3 3/4 (6th)
Triple Jump – Cordale Moxey 40-4 3/4 (1st)
Shot Put – Caleb Hrabik, 40-8 1/2 (4th)
1,600 – Jaxson Barnes, 5:17.48 (4th)
3,200 – Talon Ball, 11:00.68 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville, 3:54.83 (6th)
3,200-meter relay – Louisville, 9:18.93 (3rd)