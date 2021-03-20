Cougars, Lions open track seasons at Doane

CRETE – Conestoga and Louisville athletes took off from the starting blocks of the 2021 season Friday during a trip to Doane University.

The Cougars and Lions took part in the Doane Class C Indoor Invite. Track and field teams from across Nebraska traveled to the Crete campus to begin their years. They competed in field events before squaring off on the indoor track.

Conestoga’s Danie Parriott and Louisville’s Cordale Moxey each brought home individual championships for their teams. Parriott won the 1,600 meters with a time of 6:01.28. She edged Bishop Neumann’s Aubrey Syliaassen (6:02.04) and Cornerstone Christian’s Brekyn Kok (6:02.65) for the title.

Moxey collected the triple jump title with a leap of 40 feet, 4 3/4 inches. Grand Island Central Catholic’s Isaac Herbek finished second with a distance of 40-3 3/4.

The Conestoga girls finished sixth in team standings with 35 points and Louisville was 11th with ten points. Parriott, Haven Zimmerman, Addi Andersen and Emory Trofholz medaled for Conestoga. Isandra Hagge, Sophie Korytowski and members of the 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams scored for the Lions.