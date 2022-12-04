Cougars, Lions open wrestling campaigns

Wrestlers from Conestoga and Louisville kicked off their seasons Thursday night with appearances on local mats.

Louisville 57, Lincoln Lutheran 18

Louisville traveled to Lincoln Lutheran for a triangular with LLHS and Milford. The Lions dominated Lincoln Lutheran with a series of pins and forfeits.

160 – Bryce McLain (LOU) pinned Colton Roper (LLHS), 4:37

170 – Rylen Uhrich (LLHS) won by forfeit

182 – Quincy Trent (LOU) pinned Isaac Schleicher (LLHS), 0:38

195 – Logan Lampe (LLHS) won by forfeit

220 – Both open

285 – Jackson Masek (LLHS) won by forfeit

106 – Peyton Welsh (LOU) won by forfeit

113 – Aiden Wedekind (LOU) pinned Ethan VanderTop (LLHS), 1:51

120 – Jager Barnes (LOU) won by forfeit

126 – Tucker McCarthy (LOU) won by forfeit

132 – Shawn Kavanaugh (LOU) won by forfeit

138 – Nick McCaul (LOU) won by forfeit

145 – Cody Lutz (LOU) dec. Keyden Uhrich (LLHS), 15-8

152 – Niklas Sorensen (LOU) won by forfeit

JV 106 – Peyton Welsh (LOU) pinned Aiden Nelson (LLHS) 0:52

Milford 43, Louisville 29

Milford stopped the Lions with several late victories. The Eagles won four of the final five bouts to finish ahead on the scoreboard. Milford was penalized one point for unsportsmanlike conduct.

170 – Korbyn Kemerling (MIL) won by forfeit

182 – Quincy Trent (LOU) won by forfeit

195 – Both open

220 – Trey Lyon (MIL) won by forfeit

285 – Garrett Schoen (MIL) won by forfeit

106 – Peyton Welsh (LOU) pinned Caden Rainforth (MIL), 1:53

113 – Quinn Zegers (MIL) dec. Aiden Wedekind (LOU), 6-0

120 – Jager Barnes (LOU) pinned Landen Bridgford (MIL), 1:09

126 – Cooper Rea (MIL) pinned Tucker McCarthy (LOU), 1:52

132 – Shawn Kavanaugh (LOU) tech fall Landon Miller (MIL), 18-3 (5:54)

138 – Conner Chapman (MIL) pinned Easton Kozeny (LOU), 2:34

138 – Sean Stanton (MIL) tech fall Nick McCaul (LOU), 16-0 (4:41)

145 – Cody Lutz (LOU) pinned Justin Dixon (MIL), 1:40

152 – Hunter Dickinson (MIL) dec. Niklas Sorensen (LOU), 10-6

160 – Westin DeLong (MIL) dec. Bryce McLain (LOU), 4-0

JV 120 – Hunter Gaebel (LOU) maj. dec. Caleb Kempf (MIL), 13-2

Conestoga girls 42, Elkhorn 24

The Conestoga girls flew past Elkhorn with multiple pins in front of their home fans. Kylee Plowman, Alex Plowman, Kyler Zimmerman, Emory Trofholz and Maggie Fiene all posted pins and Morgan Hensch and Gabby Landon won by forfeit.

190 – Diesel Janovich (ELK) won by forfeit

235 – Rowan Statz (ELK) pinned Allee Jo Inzauro (CHS), 3:50

100 – Delaney Connolly (ELK) won by forfeit

105 – Both open

110 – Both open

115 – Harper Sutton (ELK) won by forfeit

120 – Kylee Plowman (CHS) pinned Macy Salzbrenner (ELK), 0:50

125 – Alex Plowman (CHS) pinned Natalie Hecht (ELK), 1:32

130 – Kyler Zimmerman (CHS) pinned Addison Richardson (ELK), 4:46

135 – Emory Trofholz (CHS) pinned Kaylee Moody (ELK), 1:48

140 – Morgan Hensch (CHS) won by forfeit

145 – Both open

155 – Maggie Fiene (CHS) pinned Kylie Painter (ELK), 0:44

170 – Gabby Landon (CHS) won by forfeit

Conestoga boys 54, Elkhorn 24

The Cougars defended their home mat with multiple victories. The Cougars won the first eight matches of the varsity dual to remain ahead on the scoreboard.

113 – Asher Koehnen (CHS) pin over Elkhorn (name not listed), 0:00

120 – Calum Jeys (CHS) dec. Slade Waggoner (ELK), 7-1

126 – Gavin Harrison (CHS) pinned Cooper Johnson (ELK), 0:58

132 – Collin Dufault (CHS) pinned Iden Merritt (ELK), 0:28

138 – James Kansteiner (CHS) maj. dec. Nick Branch (ELK), 15-1

145 – Ethan Avidano (CHS) pinned Jayden Moody (ELK), 0:40

152 – Carter Plowman (CHS) tech fall Weston Welch (ELK), 17-1 (2:57)

160 – Mason Serkiz (CHS) pinned Nick Pagliuca (ELK), 1:47

170 – Jordan Koneck-Schejbal (ELK) won by disqualification over Lucas Anderson (CHS)

182 – Sean Stara (ELK) pinned Trey Rodis (CHS), 0:57

195 – Mason Villwok (ELK) won by forfeit

220 – Gage Totilas (CHS) pinned Gavin Glover (ELK), 1:19

285 – Hunter Grosskop (ELK) won by forfeit

106 – Evan Morrical (CHS) pinned Ryken Fletcher (ELK), 1:17

JV 120 – Carson Hamilton (ELK) pinned Carson Honaker (CHS), 0:48

JV 120 – Carson Hamilton (ELK) pinned Jace Thomas (CHS), 1:47

JV 126 – Justin Barreras (ELK) pinned Logan Christensen (CHS), 4:59

JV 126 – Brayden Beyer (ELK) pinned Logan Christensen (CHS), 0:54

JV 132 – Tre Wallace (ELK) pinned Jaren Asuncion (CHS), 2:42

JV 138 – Jaren Asuncion (CHS) pinned Ayden Savage (ELK), 0:19

JV 145 – Scott Dufault (CHS) pinned Aiden Zelasney (ELK), 1:50

JV 145 – Scott Dufault (CHS) pinned Garrett Barreras (ELK), 0:35

JV 152 – Caleb Winter (CHS) pinned Grant Appleby (ELK), 0:35

JV 152 – Jacob Landon (CHS) pinned Jack Metschke (ELK), 2:17

JV 160 – Conner Perrigo (ELK) pinned Kaden Simmerman (CHS), 1:24

JV 182 – Lane Bailey (ELK) dec. Alonso Montes (CHS), 8-2

JV 182 – Fon Mofor (ELK) maj. dec. Fabian Montes (CHS), 14-0