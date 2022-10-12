Cougars, Lions play in conference tournament

FORT CALHOUN – Conestoga athletes withstood a challenge from Louisville on Monday night to win their first-round match in the conference tournament.

The Cougars and Lions traveled to Fort Calhoun for action in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. Eighth-seeded Conestoga and ninth-seeded Louisville squared off for the second time this season. The Cougars advanced to the quarterfinals with a 23-25, 25-15, 25-11, 25-18 triumph.

Louisville (3-22) overcame a strong start from Conestoga (7-15) in the opening game. The Cougars raced ahead 8-2 on the strength of four aces from Amelia Gocke. The Lions moved within 15-14 on a kill by McKenna McCaulley, but Conestoga restored a 19-14 lead after four straight kills by Sophia Ackerman.

The Cougars remained up 22-18 before Louisville made a move. The team tied the score at 23-23 and went ahead on a hitting error. Alyssa Thieman then served an ace to let the Lions win 25-23.

Conestoga sprinted ahead in game two after the teams were tied at 10-10, 12-12 and 14-14. A kill by Davida Garrett and ace block by Raquel Hild made it 21-15, and Ackerman knocked home a kill on game point to tie the match.

Conestoga soared to a 13-3 lead in game three with aces from Gocke and Ava Tegels. A kill by Thieman brought Louisville within 20-8, but Conestoga regained the momentum in the final stretch. Ackerman’s kill made it 24-11 and an ace by Sophia Tegels sealed the victory.

The Cougars stayed in the driver’s seat in game four. A kill by Alyssa Batt gave the team a 12-4 lead, and consecutive aces from Batt stretched the gap to 18-7. Gocke ended action with an ace on match point.

Conestoga finished the match with 22 aces. It was the most aces in a single match in school history. Gocke led the way with eight aces and Ava Tegels added five aces.

Ackerman paced Conestoga’s offense with 16 kills. Hild made four kills and three ace blocks and Garrett notched four kills, two aces and two ace blocks. Batt finished with four kills and two aces, Gocke chipped in two kills and Sophia Tegels made four aces.

Maggie Fiene generated five kills, Ayla Garrett had one kill and one ace and Ava Tegels and Hensch each posted one kill. Catherine Ramirez, Kyler Zimmerman and Alaina Morrical each saw court time for the team.

McCaulley and Finley Meisinger guided Louisville’s offense with five kills apiece. Kelsey Haynes made 16 digs and Thieman finished with three kills, one ace and one ace block.

Sagan Leach pocketed ten digs, 24 serve receptions and two kills, and Teghan Swenson delivered three kills and 13 assists. Paige Teller chipped in two kills and seven digs for the Lions.

Louisville will resume the tournament Thursday night. The Lions will host tenth-seeded Arlington for a 7 p.m. match.

DC West 3, Conestoga 0

Conestoga traveled to top-seeded DC West on Tuesday night for the quarterfinals. The Falcons won the match 25-7, 25-16, 25-12.

Creighton recruit Nora Wurtz led the Falcons with her work at the net. She slammed home multiple kills for the team throughout the match.

Conestoga will play in the consolation bracket of the tournament on Thursday night. The Cougars will travel to fifth-seeded Raymond Central for a 7 p.m. match.