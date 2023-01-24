Cougars, Lions play in conference tournament

FORT CALHOUN – A quick start gave the Conestoga girls the room they needed on the scoreboard against Louisville on Saturday afternoon.

The Cougars raced out to a 19-3 lead and held off a late LHS rally attempt to win 45-34. Seventh-seeded Conestoga advanced to the quarterfinals of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. Tenth-seeded Louisville moved to the consolation bracket.

LHS head coach Matt Shelsta said the Lions felt confident they could play well against the Cougars entering the first-round game. The two teams squared off with each other in the season opener on Dec. 1. Conestoga won that game 30-27.

The Cougars (8-8) made plans to avoid a repeat of that close contest early on. Jameson Yost found Haven Zimmerman for a layup on the first trip of the day, and MacKaylee Madsen and Yost each sank 3-pointers to put the team up 8-0.

“We weren’t ready to come out and play in the first quarter, and that’s on me,” Shelsta said. “I didn’t do a good enough job of getting them ready to play. In the second half we came out with a lot more energy and did a bunch of good things, but Conestoga had more energy in the first half.”

Zimmerman, Sophia Ackerman and Davida Garrett scored on four straight trips late in the first quarter to give Conestoga a 19-3 lead. Madsen then sprinted into the scoring spotlight in the second quarter. She drained four 3-pointers in the period to help Conestoga take a 34-20 halftime lead. Her final trey came 12 seconds before the break and gave CHS additional momentum.

“Number 33 (Madsen) just went nuts in the first half,” Shelsta said. “She was making everything. We did a much better job defensively on her in the second half, and that was something that made a difference. We were able to get back in the game because of that.”

Louisville (4-13) moved closer to Conestoga in the third quarter. Three straight points from Emma Yardley and a baseline drive from Sagan Leach cut the gap to 36-25. Ella Aaberg then set up Leach for a 3-pointer to get within 36-28 with 2:10 left in the stanza.

Consecutive drives by Zimmerman early in the fourth quarter helped CHS regain a 42-30 lead. A short jumper from Leach and two free throws from Riley Bennett let Louisville cut the deficit to eight points, but Conestoga’s defense held firm after that. Zimmerman created the final margin with three late free throws.

Madsen guided the Cougars with 22 points and seven rebounds. Ackerman paced the team in the paint with seven points, five rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist, and Haven Zimmerman collected 11 points, six rebounds, one steal and one assist.

Yost pocketed three points, three assists, one steal and one rebound for CHS. Garrett posted two points and one steal, Ali Gansemer made two assists and one block and Dani Ahrens had one assist. Elliott Zimmerman grabbed one rebound and Alyssa Batt gave the Cougars defensive minutes in the post.

Yardley helped the Lions with seven points, nine rebounds, one block and one steal. Leach ended the game with ten points and one assist and Aaberg had nine points, one rebound and one assist.

Bennett collected six points, three boards and one assist for Louisville, and Ella Culver produced one point, one assist and one rebound. Mira Fosmer had one point and one board and McKenna McCaulley and Wyleigh Bateman each hauled in one rebound.

Louisville 3 17 8 6 – 34

Conestoga 19 15 3 8 – 45

Louisville (34)

Bennett 1-2 4-4 6, Leach 4-8 0-0 10, Culver 0-2 1-4 1, Yardley 2-3 3-4 7, Fosmer 0-1 1-2 1, Aaberg 3-11 0-2 9, McCaulley 0-2 0-0 0, Bateman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-29 9-16 34.

Conestoga (45)

H. Zimmerman 4-4 3-4 11, Yost 1-3 0-4 3, Madsen 6-13 4-6 22, Gansemer 0-4 0-0 0, Ackerman 3-11 1-2 7, Garrett 1-3 0-0 2, Ahrens 0-2 0-0 0, Batt 0-0 0-0 0, E. Zimmerman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-42 8-16 45.