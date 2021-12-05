Cougars, Lions play in season opener

CONESTOGA – The Conestoga and Louisville girls visited their basketball classrooms for the first time this winter during the season opener on Thursday night.

Louisville held off Conestoga’s second-half comeback attempt to win 38-28. The Cougars trimmed a 23-10 halftime deficit to 28-26 with just over six minutes to play. The Lions relied on baskets from Jaylin Gaston and Brooke Smith down the stretch to hold on for the victory.

Louisville head coach Wally Johnson said he was pleased to see the way Louisville responded to adversity on Conestoga’s court.

“This was a great game for us because we were able to experience that gut check right away,” Johnson said. “We knew Conestoga was going to have a veteran team, so it wasn’t a surprise that they came back in the second half. When that happens, you can either start feeling sorry for yourself or you can continue to battle and fight through those situations to get better.

“The girls showed tonight that they’re fighters and want to keep working hard. Learning that in the first game of the year is something that’s good for us.”

Conestoga head coach Tony Thies said the Cougars also learned a great deal from the game. He said all of their experiences would pay dividends in future contests.

“I told the girls that a lot of little things made the difference tonight,” Thies said. “We had some close shots inside that didn’t go in, we had to run the floor better in our transition defense and we had to make free throws. There were a lot of little things that affected how the game turned out.

“With that being said, I thought our third quarter was awesome. We came out ready to go and the girls did a great job of making it a close game. That’s something we can build on for sure. The girls showed that we’re going to be a good team.”

The game changed early in the first half when All-Nebraska Capitol Conference player Lindee Watson had to leave the court with an injury. The Conestoga senior was one of the team’s primary scoring weapons.

Louisville’s defensive intensity helped the Lions build a double-digit lead in the second quarter. The team held Conestoga scoreless for the final 5:07 of the half and forced five turnovers in that stretch. Avery Heilig and Smith each drained 3-pointers and Ella Johnson knocked in a short jumper to make it 23-10.

The Cougars responded with an energetic burst in the third quarter. MacKaylee Madsen and Mati Steckler scored on the team’s first two trips of the period, and Ali Gansemer’s four-point play at the 3:14 mark cut the gap to 26-18. Sophia Ackerman scored twice and Gansemer sank a layup in the final two minutes to create a 26-24 game.

Conestoga remained within 32-28 after Gansemer made a basket on a give-and-go assist from Jameson Yost. Louisville then controlled the final two minutes. Smith highlighted the game-ending 6-0 run with a steal and short jumper with 53 seconds to play.

Smith and Gaston each guided Louisville’s scoring attack with nine points. Smith produced eight rebounds, three steals and two assists on the perimeter, and Gaston anchored the team in the lane with seven rebounds and one block.

Johnson collected five points, six rebounds and one block, and Heilig pocketed seven points, three assists, one steal and two pass deflections. Sagan Leach tallied five points, three assists and two rebounds, and Lea Kalkowski helped the Lions with one point, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Ella Aaberg ended the night with two rebounds and one pass deflection, and Abby Bruce gave the team key minutes with two points and one assist.

Gansemer finished the game with eight points, four rebounds and three assists for Conestoga. Steckler delivered four points, eight rebounds, one assist and one steal, and Ackerman pocketed seven points, five rebounds, one steal and one block.

Madsen had five points, three boards, one assist and one steal, and Haven Zimmerman helped the team with two points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Yost delivered six rebounds and one assist, Watson made two points and one steal and Sophia Tegels grabbed one rebound.

Johnson and Thies both said they were looking forward to future games.

“I like the makeup of our team,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of time to continue to get better, and I think the girls are going to do that. We’re going to build off what we learned here tonight.”

“I told the girls that tonight was just part one of our season,” Thies said. “I think they realize that there are a lot of games left to play and we’re going to see a lot of progress throughout the year.”

Louisville 11 12 3 12 – 38

Conestoga 6 4 14 4 – 28

Louisville (38)

Leach 2-6 0-1 5, Heilig 2-7 1-2 7, Smith 4-11 0-1 9, Gaston 3-4 3-8 9, Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Kalkowski 0-5 1-2 1, Aaberg 0-3 0-0 0, Bruce 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 14-42 5-14 38.

Conestoga (28)

Steckler 2-7 0-1 4, Madsen 2-8 0-1 5, Gansemer 3-13 1-3 8, Watson 1-1 0-0 2, Ackerman 3-6 1-4 7, Zimmerman 0-4 2-4 2, Yost 0-1 0-0 0, Tegels 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 11-40 4-15 28.

