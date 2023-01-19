Cougars, Lions prepare for league basketball tournaments

Conestoga and Louisville basketball players will begin their pursuit of league tournament crowns this weekend.

Girls and boys from ten schools will compete in Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament games. The first round of both tournaments will begin on Saturday, Jan. 21. Championship games for both the girls and boys will take place at DC West on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Conestoga and Louisville girls will play each other in the first round on Saturday, Jan. 21. The seventh-seeded Cougars and tenth-seeded Lions will play at 3 p.m. at Fort Calhoun. The winner will advance to a quarterfinal matchup against second-seeded DC West on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The Cougars would have hosted first-round action since they are the seventh seed, but Conestoga High School is the site of this year’s boys wrestling conference tournament on Saturday. Eighth-seeded Fort Calhoun will host first-round games instead.

The Louisville boys will begin their tournament on Saturday, Jan. 21. Seventh-seeded Louisville will host tenth-seeded Raymond Central at 6:15 p.m.

The Conestoga boys will travel to fourth-seeded Fort Calhoun in the quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Cougars and fourth-seeded Pioneers are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

2023 Nebraska Capitol Conference Girls Basketball Tournament Pairings

Saturday, Jan. 21

Game 1: #8 Fort Calhoun (7-9) vs. #9 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (5-8) @ Fort Calhoun – 1 p.m.

Game 2: #7 Conestoga (7-7) vs. #10 Louisville (4-11) @ Fort Calhoun – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Game 3: #1 Yutan (12-2) vs. either Fort Calhoun or Logan View/Scribner-Snyder @ Yutan – 6 p.m.

Game 4: #4 Arlington (6-7) vs. #5 Ashland-Greenwood (4-9) @ Arlington – 6 p.m.

Game 5: #3 Raymond Central (6-8) vs. #6 Syracuse (6-7) @ Raymond Central – 6 p.m.

Game 6: #2 DC West (8-7) vs. either Conestoga or Louisville @ DC West – 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Game 7: Semifinal #1 @ TBA – 6 p.m.

Game 8: Semifinals #2 @ TBA – 6 p.m.

Game 9: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser @ TBA – 6 p.m.

Game 10: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser @ TBA – 6 p.m.

Game 11: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser @ TBA – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Game 12: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser in third-place game @ DC West – 1 p.m.

Game 13: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner in championship game @ DC West – 4:30 p.m.

2023 Nebraska Capitol Conference Boys Basketball Tournament Pairings

Saturday, Jan. 21

Game 1: #8 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (4-9) vs. #9 Arlington (3-10) @ Louisville – 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: #7 Louisville (4-10) vs. #10 Raymond Central (2-12) @ Louisville – 6:15 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 23

Game 3: #1 Ashland-Greenwood (12-1) vs. either Logan View/Scribner-Snyder or Arlington @ Ashland-Greenwood – 6 p.m.

Game 4: #4 Fort Calhoun (9-6) vs. #5 Conestoga (6-6) @ Fort Calhoun – 6 p.m.

Game 5: #3 Yutan (7-6) vs. #6 Syracuse (6-6) @ Yutan – 6 p.m.

Game 6: #2 DC West (12-2) vs. either Louisville or Raymond Central @ DC West – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Game 7: Semifinal #1 @ TBA – 6 p.m.

Game 8: Semifinal #2 @ TBA – 6 p.m.

Game 9: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser @ TBA – 6 p.m.

Game 10: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser @ TBA – 6 p.m.

Game 11: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser @ TBA – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Game 12: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser in third-place game @ DC West – 2:45 p.m.

Game 13: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner in championship game @ DC West – 6:15 p.m.