Cougars, Lions run in conference races

OMAHA – Conestoga and Louisville athletes began a new chapter in their cross country careers Thursday with their first Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet.

The Cougars and Lions journeyed to Walnut Grove Park in Omaha for NCC action. They squared off with runners from across eastern Nebraska in five-kilometer races.

Three Cass County girls returned home from the conference meet with medals. Conestoga junior Danie Parriott captured a second-place award with a time of 20:59.00. She defeated Ashland-Greenwood senior Jaiden Tweton by 19 seconds for the silver medal. DC West freshman Olivia Malousek claimed the league title in 20:40.00.

Louisville teammates Sophie Korytowski and Charlee Peacock finished in the top 15. Korytowski posted a sixth-place time of 21:53.00 and Peacock was 13th in 23:11.00. Korytowski is a senior and Peacock is a freshman for the Lions.

Louisville juniors Jaxson Barnes and Eric Heard claimed medals with their efforts. Barnes placed seventh in 18:32.74 and Heard finished eighth in 18:32.81. Kaden Simmerman (20:00.26, 25th) led the Conestoga boys at the meet.