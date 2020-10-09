Cougars, Lions run in conference races

OMAHA – Conestoga and Louisville athletes began a new chapter in their cross country careers Thursday with their first Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet.
The Cougars and Lions journeyed to Walnut Grove Park in Omaha for NCC action. They squared off with runners from across eastern Nebraska in five-kilometer races.
Three Cass County girls returned home from the conference meet with medals. Conestoga junior Danie Parriott captured a second-place award with a time of 20:59.00. She defeated Ashland-Greenwood senior Jaiden Tweton by 19 seconds for the silver medal. DC West freshman Olivia Malousek claimed the league title in 20:40.00.
Louisville teammates Sophie Korytowski and Charlee Peacock finished in the top 15. Korytowski posted a sixth-place time of 21:53.00 and Peacock was 13th in 23:11.00. Korytowski is a senior and Peacock is a freshman for the Lions.
Louisville juniors Jaxson Barnes and Eric Heard claimed medals with their efforts. Barnes placed seventh in 18:32.74 and Heard finished eighth in 18:32.81. Kaden Simmerman (20:00.26, 25th) led the Conestoga boys at the meet.
Conestoga and Louisville students will run in the District C-1 Meet on Thursday, Oct. 15. Races will take place at Sycamore Farms at 1150 River Road in Waterloo. Girls will run at 5 p.m. and the boys race will start at 5:45 p.m.
Arlington, Auburn, Boys Town, Conestoga, DC West, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water, Falls City, Fort Calhoun, Louisville, Omaha Concordia, Platteview and Syracuse are scheduled to run at districts.
Girls Team Results
DC West 19, Ashland-Greenwood 43, Fort Calhoun 69, Syracuse 71, Conestoga 77, Arlington 92, Logan View 93, Louisville, Raymond Central, Yutan no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Olivia Malousek (DCW) 20:40.00, 2) Danie Parriott (CHS) 20:59.00, 3) Jaiden Tweton (AGHS) 21:18.00, 4) Ellie Wilkinson (SYR) 21:36.00, 5) Maria Malousek (DCW) 21:49.00, 6) Sophie Korytowski (LOU) 21:53.00, 7) Morgan Morrison (DCW) 21:55.00, 8) Paxton Paulson (DCW) 21:56.00, 9) Dala Drowne (FTC) 22:23.00, 10) Darby Walsh (AGHS) 22:41.00, 11) Ellie McCarville (DCW) 22:59.00, 12) Abaigeal Aydt (DCW) 23:04.00, 13) Charlee Peacock (LOU) 23:11.00, 14) Dayna Wilson (AGHS) 23:30.00, 15) Brynn Eckhart (ARL) 23:34.00
Conestoga Results
Danie Parriott 20:59.00 (2nd), Dani Ahrens 24:18.00 (20th), Jessica Poirier 27:51.00 (28th), Shelby Curlo 37:23.00 (38th)
Louisville Results
Sophie Korytowski 21:53.00 (6th), Charlee Peacock 23:11.00 (13th), Hailey Teller 25:17.00 (24th)
Boys Team Results
Fort Calhoun 23, DC West 34, Arlington 40, Louisville 67, Conestoga 101, Yutan 104, Logan View 110, Raymond Central 164, Ashland-Greenwood, Syracuse no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Jacob Rupp (FTC) 17:17.18, 2) Ryan McArdle (DCW) 18:05.40, 3) Lance Olberding (FTC) 18:08.19, 4) Parker Gaston (DCW) 18:12.14, 5) Colby Grefe (ARL) 18:13.04, 6) Nolan May (ARL) 18:28.81, 7) Jaxson Barnes (LOU) 18:32.74, 8) Eric Heard (LOU) 18:32.81, 9) Ely Olberding (FTC) 18:48.01, 10) John McKennan (FTC) 18:48.02, 11) Sam Peters (LGV) 18:59.67, 12) Connor Flesner (ARL) 19:01.34, 13) Jackson Runde (DCW) 19:05.93, 14) Luke Gustafson (FTC) 19:06.15, 15) Elliot Gossin (AGHS) 19:09.63
Conestoga Results
Kaden Simmerman 20:00.26 (25th), Braden Ruffner 20:07.35 (26th), Ethan Williams 20:09.22 (27th), Dawson Hardesty 20:36.91 (31st), Scott Dufault 22:17.04 (38th), Trace Widler 23:06.31 (43rd)
Louisville Results
Jaxson Barnes 18:32.74 (7th), Eric Heard 18:32.81 (8th), Tyler Euans 19:36.28 (21st), Chase Savage 21:32.68 (35th), Caleb Theiman 21:35.23 (36th)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!