Cougars, Lions score points at conference track meet

YUTAN – Conestoga and Louisville athletes traveled to Yutan on Tuesday to take part in track and field events against league opponents.

The Cougars and Lions competed in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet. Action had been scheduled to take place the previous Saturday, but league officials postponed the April 30 meet due to poor weather conditions.

The Conestoga girls placed seventh in team standings with 33 points. The Louisville girls were tenth with 20 points.

Danie Parriott, Piper Isham, Emory Trofholz, Haven Zimmerman, Elizabeth Harvey and Morgan McAndrew won medals for Conestoga. Parriott secured three medals and Zimmerman and Harvey each pocketed two awards.

Mira Fosmer, Megan Gissler, Ella Aaberg, Mya Stanley, Sagan Leach, Wyleigh Bateman, Nola Nelson and Laura Swanson won medals for Louisville. Fosmer led the Lions with three medals and Aaberg captured a pair of medals.

The Louisville boys placed fifth in team standings with 62 points. The Conestoga boys placed tenth with 11 points.

Evan Svanda highlighted Conestoga’s day with a championship performance in the pole vault. He cleared the bar at 11-6 to win the league title. Keaghon Chini added a medal for the Cougars in the 100 meters.

Harrison Klein, Eric Heard, Tyler Euans, Cody Hrdy, Quincy Trent and Jaxson Barnes earned medals for Louisville.

Heard pocketed championships in the 400 meters (53.04) and 800 meters (2:03.09). He won the 400 crown by 0.39 seconds and finished first in the 800 by more than two seconds.

Klein earned a league title in the 200 meters (22.86). He won his sprinting championship by nearly one full second.

Heard, Klein, Hrdy and Trent joined forces for a championship run in the 400-meter relay. The team dominated the race in 44.56 seconds. The next two fastest schools posted times of 46.10 and 46.60.

Conestoga will compete in the District C-1 Meet at Malcolm on Thursday, May 12. Centennial, Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Freeman, Johnson County Central, Lincoln Lutheran, Nebraska City Lourdes, Malcolm, Palmyra and Parkview Christian will be at the 10 a.m. meet.

Louisville will compete in the District C-2 Meet at David City Aquinas on Thursday, May 12. Archbishop Bergan, Bishop Neumann, Cornerstone Christian, David City, David City Aquinas, Louisville, North Bend Central, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Omaha Christian Academy and Yutan will be at the 10 a.m. meet.

Girls Team Results

Arlington 124, Syracuse 108, Ashland-Greenwood 59, DC West 44, Fort Calhoun 41, Yutan 40, Conestoga 33, Raymond Central 32, Logan View 26, Louisville 20

Conestoga Results

800 – Danie Parriott 2:37.19 (6th)

1,600 – Danie Parriott 5:58.96 (4th)

3,200 – Danie Parriott 12:32.73 (2nd)

400-meter relay – Conestoga (Piper Isham, Emory Trofholz, Haven Zimmerman, Elizabeth Harvey) 54.27 (5th)

High Jump – Haven Zimmerman 4-11 (4th)

Pole Vault – Morgan McAndrew 9-6 (2nd), Elizabeth Harvey 9-0 (3rd)

Louisville Results

400 – Mira Fosmer 1:02.31 (2nd)

800 – Mira Fosmer 2:28.58 (3rd)

1,600 – Megan Gissler 5:59.99 (6th)

1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Mira Fosmer, Ella Aaberg, Mya Stanley, Sagan Leach) 4:33.35 (6th)

3,200-meter relay – Louisville (Ella Aaberg, Wyleigh Bateman, Nola Nelson, Laura Swanson) 11:21.34 (4th)

Boys Team Results

Ashland-Greenwood 91, DC West 85, Arlington 70, Syracuse 64, Louisville 62, Yutan 57, Raymond Central 36, Logan View 30, Fort Calhoun 21, Conestoga 11

Conestoga Results

100 – Keaghon Chini 11.84 (6th)

Pole Vault – Evan Svanda 11-6 (1st)

Louisville Results

100 – Harrison Klein 11.24 (2nd)

200 – Harrison Klein 22.86 (1st)

400 – Eric Heard 53.04 (1st)

800 – Eric Heard 2:03.09 (1st)

3,200 – Tyler Euans 10:42.93 (3rd)

400-meter relay – Louisville (Eric Heard, Harrison Klein, Cody Hrdy, Quincy Trent) 44.56 (1st)

1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Eric Heard, Cody Hrdy, Jaxson Barnes, Harrison Klein) 3:36.70 (2nd)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.