Cougars, Lions secure league volleyball awards

Three Cass County volleyball players earned postseason awards for their work on the court this fall.

Conestoga seniors Sophia Ackerman and Amelia Gocke and Louisville senior Sagan Leach collected All-Nebraska Capitol Conference honors. NCC coaches selected players for first, second and honorable mention teams.

Ackerman and Leach were both named to the NCC second team. Ackerman generated a team-best 228 kills for Conestoga. She registered kills on 35.1 percent of her 649 swings. She added four solo and 23 assisted blocks, 48 digs, five assists and 110 serve receptions.

Leach led Louisville with 233 digs, 431 serve receptions and 35 aces. She produced a .942 serving percentage and scored a team-best 112 service points. She also collected 26 assists and one kill for the Lions.

Gocke was named to the honorable mention squad. She led Conestoga with 326 assists in her 1,088 chances. She took a team-best 325 serves and pocketed 60 aces at the line. She also made 16 kills, 98 digs and three serve receptions.

Athletes from Arlington, Ashland-Greenwood, Conestoga, DC West, Fort Calhoun, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Louisville, Raymond Central, Syracuse and Yutan earned All-NCC recognition.

DC West junior Nora Wurtz and Syracuse junior Kadyn Sisco were named honorary co-captains of the postseason teams. Wurtz generated 439 kills, 49 aces, 84 blocks, 84 digs and 104 serve receptions for the Eagles. Sisco led Syracuse with 443 kills, 38 aces, 232 digs and 228 serve receptions.

2022 All-Nebraska Capitol Conference Volleyball Selections

First Team

Nora Wurtz – DC West – Junior

Kadyn Sisco – Syracuse – Junior

Anna Borner – DC West – Junior

Mylee Tichota – Yutan – Freshman

Marley Glock – Ashland-Greenwood – Freshman

Aubree Liss – DC West – Junior

Grace Schlueter – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Senior

Second Team

Quincy Cotter – Raymond Central – Sophomore

Katelyn Smith – Syracuse – Senior

Keira Murdock – DC West – Senior

Raeghan Craven – Ashland-Greenwood – Sophomore

Ellie Lloyd – Yutan – Junior

Sophia Ackerman – Conestoga – Senior

Sagan Leach – Louisville – Senior

Honorable Mention

Peyton Timm – Arlington – Sophomore

Lauren Gerdes – Ashland-Greenwood – Junior

Presley Harms – Ashland-Greenwood – Senior

Amelia Gocke – Conestoga – Senior

Raya Sattem – DC West – Junior

Olivia Quinlan – Fort Calhoun – Senior

Raegen Wells – Fort Calhoun – Junior

Sophia Vacha – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Senior

Jessica Nelson – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Senior

Neveah Vacha – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Sophomore

Taylor Oldfield – Raymond Central – Sophomore

Rylee Seelhoff – Syracuse – Junior

Jayden Meyer – Syracuse – Sophomore

Maura Tichota – Yutan – Junior