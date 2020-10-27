Cougars, Lions square off in subdistrict tournament

Game three followed a similar pattern. Conestoga went ahead 10-7 after kills from Kozak, Taylor McClatchey and Sophia Tegels. The Lions rallied to tie it at 15-15 and the schools battled back and forth from there.

Consecutive kills from Watson and Lewien brought Conestoga within 23-22, and Watson’s kill off a Louisville touch at the net made it 24-23. The contest ended in Louisville’s favor when officials called a CHS net violation on match point.

Ackerman guided Conestoga’s offense with six kills and one ace block. Watson produced four kills and one ace, McClatchey collected four kills and Kozak generated three kills and one ace block.

Lewien made three kills and Amelia Gocke collected one ace. Myah Cummings, Addi Andersen, Naomi Simones and Bella Basino saw court time for the team.

Hans helped Louisville with a double-double night of 14 kills and 15 digs. She also went 10-of-11 serving with one ace. Lea Kalkowski dished out 30 assists and went 16-of-16 serving with one ace. She also produced 11 digs for the team.

Norris boosted Louisville in multiple categories. She went 12-of-12 serving with two aces and contributed seven kills, 11 digs and one assist. Leach pocketed 12 digs, one kill and two assists and went 13-of-15 serving with three aces.