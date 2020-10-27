Cougars, Lions square off in subdistrict tournament

OMAHA – Louisville and Conestoga turned their familiarity with one another into a close postseason contest on the volleyball court Monday night.
Second-seeded Louisville edged third-seeded Conestoga 25-23, 25-20, 25-23 in the Subdistrict C1-3 Tournament at Omaha Roncalli. The Cass County teams squared off for the fourth time this season. The Lions and Cougars had previously played in the Malcolm Invite and Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament and at a triangular with Elmwood-Murdock.
Conestoga athletes served notice that they had come to play from the very beginning of game one. The Cougars raced out to a 6-3 lead after a kill from Allison Lewien and a kill and ace block by Sophia Ackerman. The Cougars kept the gap at 14-11 after a kill from Lindee Watson, and CHS maintained a 23-21 lead after a Louisville hitting error.
The Lions rallied in the final stretch to win the game. Lexi Hans and McKenzie Norris slammed consecutive kills to tie things at 23-23, and Lizzie Podrazo’s kill at the net gave LHS a 24-23 edge. Hans then posted a kill off a back-row attack to seal the victory.
Conestoga regrouped in game two. Jozlynne Kozak’s ace block helped the Cougars go up 11-6, and a fast kill from Ackerman created a 13-7 advantage.
Conestoga maintained a 19-14 lead before Louisville repeated its game-one comeback. The Lions won 11 of the next 12 points to take home the victory. Sagan Leach served a pair of aces and Ella Johnson had a kill and ace block in the scoring spree. Norris finished off the game with a left-to-right crosscourt kill.
Game three followed a similar pattern. Conestoga went ahead 10-7 after kills from Kozak, Taylor McClatchey and Sophia Tegels. The Lions rallied to tie it at 15-15 and the schools battled back and forth from there.
Consecutive kills from Watson and Lewien brought Conestoga within 23-22, and Watson’s kill off a Louisville touch at the net made it 24-23. The contest ended in Louisville’s favor when officials called a CHS net violation on match point.
Ackerman guided Conestoga’s offense with six kills and one ace block. Watson produced four kills and one ace, McClatchey collected four kills and Kozak generated three kills and one ace block.
Lewien made three kills and Amelia Gocke collected one ace. Myah Cummings, Addi Andersen, Naomi Simones and Bella Basino saw court time for the team.
Hans helped Louisville with a double-double night of 14 kills and 15 digs. She also went 10-of-11 serving with one ace. Lea Kalkowski dished out 30 assists and went 16-of-16 serving with one ace. She also produced 11 digs for the team.
Norris boosted Louisville in multiple categories. She went 12-of-12 serving with two aces and contributed seven kills, 11 digs and one assist. Leach pocketed 12 digs, one kill and two assists and went 13-of-15 serving with three aces.
Jaylin Gaston made a major impact on the match with nine kills, and Podrazo helped the Lions with five kills, one dig and one assist. Johnson tallied four kills, one ace and one ace block, and Ella Culver collected seven digs in the back row.
Conestoga finished its season 3-27. Cummings, Kozak, McClatchey and Simones were the team’s four seniors.
Louisville advanced to the subdistrict tournament championship match. The Lions will face top-seeded Omaha Roncalli tonight at 6 p.m. at Omaha Roncalli. The winner will advance to the district finals on Saturday, Oct. 31.
