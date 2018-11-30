LOUISVILLE – Conestoga and Louisville athletes played their first basketball games of the season Thursday night in league matchups at Louisville.
Louisville girls 71, Conestoga girls 20
Louisville used a senior-laden lineup to stop the Cougars in the opening game of the night. The Lions led 23-0 after the first quarter and opened the second half with a 17-4 scoring spree.
Avery Heard guided Louisville with a double-double effort of 19 points and 13 rebounds. She also collected five assists, three steals and two pass deflections. Meagan Mackling produced 16 points, six steals and four rebounds. She went 7-of-9 from the field during the evening.
Jordan Winkler tallied a stat line of nine points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Faye Jacobsen contributed 11 points, three boards and one steal, and Juliette Andrews generated six rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Olivia Zahn helped Louisville with eight points, two rebounds and one assist. Maia Johnson posted two points, five boards and two assists, and Lauryn Kalkowski poured in three points, three rebounds and two assists. McKenzie Norris had three points, two steals, two pass deflections and one rebound, and Skyler Pollock dished out two assists.
Jennifer Katz finished with two rebounds, one steal and one pass deflection, and Katie Kerans chipped in one rebound. The Lions hauled in 22 offensive and 26 defensive rebounds and made assists on 20 of their 29 field goals.
Alexa Vogler paced Conestoga with eight points. Hannah Vogler scored five points and Taylor McClatchey posted three points. Sierra Dragoo and Myah Cummings each added two points for the Cougars.
Conestoga 0 13 4 3 – 20
Louisville 23 17 17 14 – 71
Conestoga (20)
Dragoo 1-3 0-0 2, Schwindt 0-2 0-0 0, Cummings 1-7 0-0 2, H. Vogler 1-2 2-2 5, A. Vogler 3-8 2-2 8, Watson 0-6 0-0 0, McClatchey 1-4 0-0 3, Priefert 0-1 0-0 0, Sedlacek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 7-33 4-4 20.
Louisville (71)
Winkler 3-8 2-4 9, Mackling 7-9 2-3 16, Zahn 3-5 0-0 8, Heard 8-14 3-3 19, Johnson 1-4 0-2 2, Jacobsen 5-9 1-2 11, Kalkowski 1-5 0-0 3, Pollock 0-0 0-0 0, Norris 1-6 0-0 3, Andrews 0-2 0-2 0, Kerans 0-2 0-0 0, Katz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 8-16 71.
Conestoga boys 54, Louisville boys 50 (OT)
Conestoga outscored Louisville 11-7 in overtime to win the season opener. LHS forced extra time with a late rally in the fourth quarter, but the Cougars responded with productive offense in the overtime period.
Conestoga 15 10 8 10 11 – 54
Louisville 10 10 9 14 7 – 50