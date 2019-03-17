CRETE – Conestoga and Louisville athletes began their track and field seasons Friday with appearances on an indoor surface in Crete.
The Cougars and Lions took part in the Doane University Class C Invite. Eleven Class C schools from across Nebraska traveled to the Doane campus for the season-opening meet.
The Conestoga girls finished sixth in team standings with 40 points and the CHS boys tied for eighth place with 10 points. The Louisville girls and boys both earned third place in their team races with 44 and 46 points.
Conestoga’s Bella Hogue highlighted the Cass County day with championships in the 400 meters, 800 meters and 1,600 meters. Louisville’s Meagan Mackling won the 60-meter hurdles title, and the Louisville girls claimed the 1,600-meter relay crown at the meet.
Louisville’s Brady Geise won the 1,600 meters and LHS teammates Doug Euans and Talon Ball each finished second in races. Euans was second in the 1,600 and Ball won a silver medal in the 3,200.
Girls Team Results
Tri County 74, Grand Island Central Catholic 60.50, Louisville 44, Cross County 43.50, Sutton 41, Conestoga 40, Blue Hill 36, Wilber-Clatonia 30, Heartland 25, Lawrence-Nelson 22, Harvard 18
Conestoga Results
400 – Bella Hogue 1:02.87 (1st)
800 – Bella Hogue 2:34.23 (1st)
1,600 – Bella Hogue 6:08.42 (1st), Danie Parriott 6:24.75 (3rd)
3,200 – Danie Parriott 13:42.45 (4th)
Louisville Results
Shot Put – Maia Johnson 31-7 1/2 (5th)
60 meters – Isandra Hagge 8.60 (3rd), Avery Heard 8.82 (6th)
200 – Meagan Mackling 28.88 (4th), Faye Jacobsen 29.47 (6th)
400 – Faye Jacobsen 1:07.76 (4th), Isandra Hagge 1:08.60 (6th)
1,600 – Hailey Teller 6:48.52 (5th)
3,200 – Amyra Moxey 14:10.58 (6th)
60-meter hurdles – Meagan Mackling 10.11 (1st), Annika Covington 10.89 (5th)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville 4:31.89 (1st)
Boys Team Results
Wilber-Clatonia 129.50, Grand Island Central Catholic 114, Louisville 46, Tri County 42, Blue Hill 27.50, Lawrence-Nelson 22, Heartland 19, Conestoga 10, Harvard 10, Cross County 9, Sutton 5
Conestoga Boys Results
High Jump – Devin Wagner 5-8 (5th)
Long Jump – Devin Wagner 19-0 1/2 (4th)
1,600 – Jaydon Fisher 5:17.73 (4th)
Louisville Boys Results
400 – Brady Geise 56.03 (1st)
1,600 – Doug Euans 5:07.90 (2nd), Talon Ball 5:11.50 (3rd)
3,200 – Talon Ball 11:00.08 (2nd), Doug Euans 11:18.98 (4th)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville 3:52.31 (2nd)