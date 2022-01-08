Cougars, Lions win medals at Millard West Invite

MILLARD – Conestoga and Louisville athletes enjoyed electric moments on the mat Friday during medal-winning runs at the Millard West Invite.

The Cougars and Lions had multiple medalists at the wrestling tournament. Conestoga placed fifth with 68 points and Louisville captured sixth place with 57.5 points.

Conestoga’s Kylee Plowman, Emory Trofholz and Morgan Hensch claimed medals for the Cougars. Plowman (114 pounds) and Trofholz (126) earned championships and Hensch (132) secured a second-place award.

Plowman improved to 18-4 with a dominating performance during the day. She pinned all five of her opponents and registered four pins in the first period. She took down Papillion-La Vista’s Marisa Dennis in 1:40 in the championship match.

Trofholz upped her season mark to 11-2 with four pins and one decision. She pinned Nebraska City’s Jocelyn Davis in 2:52 in the first-place bout.

Hensch improved to 15-4 with her silver medal. She produced three pins at the tournament.

Daysha Jones paced Louisville with a championship at 152 pounds. Jones (17-3) pinned all three of her opponents. Her first pin came in the opening period and the other two were in the second period.

Payton Thiele (100), Catalina Jones (145) and Alyssa Thieman (165) earned second place in their weight brackets. Thiele collected one pin and one technical fall, Jones generated four pins and Thieman had one pin. Breanna Smart (145) added a fourth-place medal for the Lions at the tournament.

Team Results

Papillion-La Vista 125, Nebraska City 106, Millard South 83.5, Omaha Burke 71, Conestoga 68, Louisville 57.5, Millard West 42, Omaha Bryan 29, Omaha Benson 19

Conestoga Results

114 – Kylee Plowman (1st)

Pinned Buemuna Ku (OBN) no time given, pinned Rhiannon Herman (OBR) 1:09, pinned Marisa Dennis (PLV) 3:44, pinned Talia Astorino (PLV) 1:49, pinned Marisa Dennis (PLV) 1:40

126 – Emory Trofholz (1st)

Dec. Nevaeh Hascall (MLW) 9-4, pinned Valeria Robles (PLV) 3:47, pinned Brianna Hernandez (MSO) 1:21, pinned Sophia Scott (OBR) 1:02, pinned Jocelyn Davis (NCY) 2:52

132 – Morgan Hensch (2nd)

Pinned Maria Narvaez (OBY) 1:03, pinned Lexi Southard (NCY) 0:31, pinned Rahlonda Britt (OBR) 1:11, pinned by Jenna Secord (PLV) 2:47

Louisville Results

100 – Payton Thiele (2nd)

Pinned BreAnn Mitchell (OBR) 0:54, tech fall Kelsey Simon (OBY) 15-0 (4:54), dec. by Azaria Ruby (NCY) 10-8 (OT)

145 – Breanna Smart (4th)

Pinned Naomi Sohriakoff (MSO) 5:57, pinned by Emma Stice (PLV) 1:07, pinned by Catalina Jones (LOU) 5:051, pinned by Cherish Hoaglund (PLV) 4:01

145 – Catalina Jones (2nd)

Pinned Brianna Anderson (OBN) 0:47, pinned Mason Klein (MLW) 0:31, pinned Cherish Hoaglund (PLV) 5:10, pinned Breanna Smart (LOU) 5:01, pinned by Emma Stice (PLV) 1:12

152 – Daysha Jones (1st)

Pinned Kristen Lee (PLV) 0:45, pinned Alicia Ponce (MLW) 2:24, pinned Anna Kent (NCY) 2:13

165 – Alyssa Thieman (2nd)

Pinned Tierney White (MLW) 4:00, pinned by Rowyn Wiltgen (MSO) 1:09

