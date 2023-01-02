Cougars, Lions wrestle at Conestoga Invite

CONESTOGA – Conestoga and Louisville students enjoyed successful moments in the wrestling spotlight Monday during a tournament in the CHS gym.

The Cougars and Lions kicked off 2023 with action in the Conestoga Invite. Girls from Nebraska and Iowa traveled to Conestoga for matches in the morning and afternoon.

Louisville finished seventh with 85.50 points and Conestoga was eighth with 84 points. There was only a ten-point difference between fourth place (Yutan, 94 points) and eighth place in the final team standings.

Maggie Fiene highlighted Conestoga’s day with a championship at 145 pounds. Fiene (16-5) produced three pins during her first-place run. She won her matches in 1:50, 3:35 and 2:56.

Kylee Plowman (120 pounds) and Hannah Bogatz (130) each earned third-place medals in their weight classes. Morgan Hensch (135 pounds) pinned three opponents during her fifth-place run at 135 pounds, and Alex Plowman captured a sixth-place honor at 125 pounds.

Payton Thiele continued her undefeated season with three victories at 100 pounds. Thiele (21-0) pinned her first two opponents in less than one minute before meeting Auburn’s Aleah Thomas (9-1). Thiele earned the championship with a 16-1 technical fall in 5:46.

Catalina Jones (18-2) collected third place at 170 pounds with a pair of pins. Daysha Jones (19-5) won three times at 155 pounds to collect fifth place, and Bre Smart (12-11) duplicated the fifth-place feat for Louisville at 145 pounds. Addie Lueder (13-12) and Bella Kolvek (13-10) finished sixth at 135 and 140 pounds.

Team Results

Millard South 188, Crete 175, Wahoo 111, Yutan 94, Millard North 93, Blair 86, Louisville 85.50, Conestoga 84, Omaha Skutt 79, Glenwood 78, Papillion-La Vista South 62, Auburn 46, Southwest Iowa 38, Millard West 33, Central City 20

Conestoga Results

120 – Kylee Plowman (3rd)

Pinned Nicole Wacker (YUT) 3:20, pinned by Emily Lundvall (GLN) 1:36, pinned Kloee Mitcham (MLN) 2:13

125 – Kyler Zimmerman

Pinned by Alexis Pehrson (YUT) 3:26, pinned by Alex Plowman (CHS) 3:10, pinned Meagan Petersen (PLVS) 1:24

125 – Alex Plowman (6th)

Pinned by Lucia Campbell (AUB) 4:40, pinned Kyler Zimmerman (CHS) 3:10, pinned by Katie Elder (WAH) 3:18

130 – Hannah Bogatz (3rd)

Pinned Mya Stanley (LOU) 3:36, pinned by Jordyn Campbell (YUT) 0:50, pinned Kelsey Talkington (CRT) 4:33

135 – Morgan Hensch (5th)

Pinned Lola Voss (MLW) 1:28, pinned by Megan Robinson (WAH) 2:18, pinned Maricela Lopez (CRT) 0:52, pinned Addie Lueder (LOU) 1:16

145 – Maggie Fiene (1st)

Pinned Aaliyah Mason (CCN) 1:50, pinned Alicia Lopez Alvis (CRT) 3:35, pinned Jessi Hasenkamp (WAH) 2:56

170 – Gabby Landon

Pinned by Julia McKlem (MLW) 1:19, pinned Ava Culver (LOU) 1:26

235 – Allee Jo Inzauro

Pinned by Karlee Seitz (CCN) 1:42, pinned by Abby Dannelly (MLS) 5:56

Louisville Results

100 – Payton Thiele (1st)

Pinned Rachel Stevens (WAH) 0:35, pinned Kallie Weinman (MLN) 0:59, tech fall Aleah Thomas (AUB) 16-1 (5:46)

130 – Mya Stanley

Pinned by Hannah Bogatz (CHS) 3:36, pinned Ella Andahl (BLA) 0:47, pinned by Elizabeth Burton (MLN) 2:18

135 – Addie Lueder (6th)

Pinned Jazmine Morales (CRT) 1:54, pinned by Naomi Sohriakoff (MLS) 1:10, won by forfeit over Zada Lopez (MLN), pinned by Morgan Hensch (CHS) 1:16

140 – Bella Kolvek (6th)

Pinned by Maya Rivas (GLN) 0:30, pinned Jocelyn Inget (BLA) 1:38, pinned by Mckenna Wilkes (GLN) 3:09

145 – Bre Smart (5th)

Pinned by Alicia Lopez Alvis (CRT) 1:15, pinned Aaliyah Mason (CCN) 2:52, pinned by Jaysie Garcia-Abalos (BLA) 3:49, pinned Abbie Littell (MLS) 1:11

155 – Daysha Jones (5th)

Dec. by Stormy Hampton (MLS) 5-3 (ultimate tiebreaker), pinned Jazlyn Raymond (BLA) 0:47, pinned Madeline James (BLA) 0:54

170 – Ava Culver

Pinned by Faith Bonar (SKT) 1:51, pinned Mia Ulfers (MLS) 0:21, pinned by Gabby Landon (CHS) 1:26

170 – Catalina Jones (3rd)

Pinned Julia McKlem (MLW) 1:19, dec. by Rowyn Wiltgen (MLS) 6-3, pinned Aileen Rueda (CRT) 0:36