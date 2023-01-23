Cougars, Lions wrestle in conference matches

CONESTOGA – Conestoga and Louisville athletes added items to their medal collections Saturday during the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament.

Boys from ten league schools took part in NCC matches inside Conestoga’s gym. They battled for league awards during the morning and afternoon in front of many fans.

Syracuse and Raymond Central separated themselves from the rest of the field in the team race. It came down to the final few matches to determine who would win the conference championship. Syracuse captured first place with 149.50 points and Raymond Central finished second with 148.50 points.

Conestoga collected fourth place with 107 points. Carter Plowman (152 pounds) and Gage Totilas (220) led the Cougars with championships in their weight classes.

Plowman (27-4) pocketed his NCC crown with one pin and two decisions. He collected a 2-1 victory over Yutan’s Jesse Kult (32-6) in the first-place match. The ranked wrestlers went the distance on the championship stage.

Totilas generated pins over Logan View’s Eric Vogel and Syracuse’s Jackson Nordhues during his championship run. He improved his season mark to 31-4.

James Kansteiner earned a third-place medal at 132 pounds for the Cougars. Asher Koehnen (113 pounds), Scott Dufault (145), Mason Serkiz (170) and Trey Rodis (182) captured fourth-place medals at the tournament.

Peyton Welsh secured Louisville’s lone medal at 106 pounds. Welsh (20-8) pinned Arlington’s Jake Flesner in the semifinals to advance to the title match. Syracuse’s Carter Wander (21-8) stopped Welsh in the finals.

Both teams will resume their tournament schedules later this week. Conestoga will take part in the Doniphan-Trumbull Invite at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Louisville will travel to the Freeman Invite at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

Team Results

Syracuse 149.50, Raymond Central 148.50, Ashland-Greenwood 111.50, Conestoga 107, Fort Calhoun 99.50, Logan View 98, Yutan 83, Arlington 82, DC West 30, Louisville 27.50

Conestoga Results

106 – Evan Morrical

Dec. Sean Shultz (RCHS) 7-5, pinned by Carter Wander (SYR) 1:11, pinned by Walker Terry (AGHS) 3:39

113 – Asher Koehnen (4th)

Pinned Caleb Caudill (SYR) 3:07, pinned by Trey Hill (ARL) 5:32, pinned Aiden Wedekind (LOU) 4:47, dec. by Brandon Wilson (DCW) 8-4

120 – Logan Christensen

Tech fall by Gage Nixon (FTC) 17-0 (3:42), won by medical forfeit over Aiden McDuffee (ARL), tech fall by Colton Sprague (SYR) 16-0 (4:22)

132 – James Kansteiner (3rd)

Pinned Jaxon Wood (YUT) 5:43, pinned by Kaden Gregory (LGV) 1:56, dec. Nick McCaul (LOU) 5-1, maj. dec. Jaxon Wood (YUT) 8-0

138 – Ethan Avidano

Maj. dec. by Tieran Cox (SYR) 12-3, pinned Hunter Sykes (RCHS) 4:07, dec. by Isaac Christo (AGHS) 8-2

145 – Scott Dufault (4th)

Pinned Aaron Duros (FTC) 1:22, pinned by Barret Brandt (SYR) 1:23, pinned Niklas Sorensen (LOU) 1:54, pinned by Wyatt Jelinek (RCHS) 0:20

152 – Carter Plowman (1st)

Pinned Nathan Monahan (LOU) 0:35, dec. Kyle Peterson (RCHS) 7-5, dec. Jesse Kult (YUT) 2-1

170 – Mason Serkiz (4th)

Pinned Kayden VerMaas (DCW) 5:14, pinned by Treyton Tweton (AGHS) 3:22, pinned Brody Brandt (SYR) 1:29, pinned by Jett Arensberg (YUT) 4:33

182 – Trey Rodis (4th)

Pinned by Carver Konzem (AGHS) 0:45, pinned Wyn Wood (DCW) 1:46, dec. by Tate Johannes (ARL) 8-2

220 – Gage Totilas (1st)

Pinned Eric Vogel (LGV) 0:43, pinned Jackson Nordhues (SYR) 3:55

Louisville Results

106 – Peyton Welsh (2nd)

Pinned Jake Flesner (ARL) 1:00, pinned by Carter Wander (SYR) 1:01

113 – Aiden Wedekind

Pinned by Brandon Wilson (DCW) 0:35, dec. Dylan Palmer (LGV) 7-5, pinned by Asher Koehnen (CHS) 4:47

120 – Jager Barnes

Pinned Aiden McDuffee (ARL) 0:32, pinned by Gage Nixon (FTC) 3:32, pinned by Davis Brady (AGHS) 3:31

126 – Braden Soester

Pinned by Trev Arlt (YUT) 1:05, pinned by Tanner Kyllo (ARL) 0:31

132 – Nick McCaul

Disqualification to Remington Parham (RCHS), tech fall Peyton DeMello (SYR) 17-2 (3:22), dec. by James Kansteiner (CHS) 5-1

138 – Easton Kozeny

Pinned by Chance Foust (LGV) 2:16, pinned by Max Egr (YUT) 0:55

145 – Niklas Sorensen

Pinned by Wyatt Jelinek (RCHS) 4:58, pinned Aiden Crawford (LGV) 3:29, pinned by Scott Dufault (CHS) 1:54

152 – Nathan Monahan

Pinned by Carter Plowman (CHS) 0:35, pinned by Jackson Myers (AGHS) 1:38