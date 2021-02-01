Cougars place third at Doniphan-Trumbull Invite

DONIPHAN – Conestoga wrestlers put championships on their season resumes Saturday during action at the Doniphan-Trumbull Invite.
The Cougars placed third in team standings at the tournament with 112.5 points. Four Conestoga students finished first in their weight brackets to help the team climb the leaderboard. Minden won the team title with 194.5 points and Cross County/Osceola was second with 122 points.
Braden Ruffner captured Conestoga’s first championship with his work at 120 pounds. Ruffner (28-6) won his first two matches with a technical fall and pin before meeting Kearney Catholic’s Sam Luther (18-9). Ruffner defeated Luther 9-2 in the title match.
Keaghon Chini (41-5) soared to the top of the 126-pound bracket with four pins. He defeated Minden’s Alex Brais (19-23) in 3:37 in the championship bout.
Cameron Williams (35-5) continued Conestoga’s gold-medal run with three victories at 132 pounds. He posted a major decision in his opening match and pinned Minden’s Evan Smith (30-11) in 5:09 in the semifinals. He pinned Lincoln Lutheran’s Grant Wells (25-5) in 5:24 to win the title.
Carter Plowman (35-9) produced a first-place finish at 145 pounds. Plowman pinned his first two opponents in the opening period and posted his third pin of the day in the semifinals. He pinned Minden’s Jasper Birkestrand (14-20) in 2:26 in the championship match.
Brink Stawniak (14-17) added a fourth-place finish at 120 pounds. He collected one pin and two decisions during the day for CHS.
Team Results
Minden 194.5, Cross County/Osceola 122, Conestoga 112.5, Tri County 101.5, Grand Island JV 94, Kearney Catholic 73, Sandhills/Thedford 73, Gibbon 67, Perkins County 60, Lincoln Lutheran 46, Lincoln Southeast JV 46, Doniphan-Trumbull 45, Hastings St. Cecilia 41, High Plains Community 31.5, Hastings JV 25
Conestoga Results
106 – Asher Koehnen
Pinned by Coben Colson (GIJV) 0:58, pinned by Zachary Burkey (DNT) 2:14
113 – Ethan Gloe
Pinned by Jose Escandon (GIB) 1:46, pinned by Brodie Stengel (SND) 4:10
120 – Braden Ruffner (1st)
Tech fall Kaden Clark (MIN) 23-8 (3:41), pinned Tucker Schmidt (MIN) 3:02, dec. Sam Luther (KNC) 9-2
120 – Brink Stawniak (4th)
Tech fall by Lance Russell (HPC) 16-0 (4:37), dec. Mason Toner (PKC) 3-2 (OT), dec. Gabriel Sohrweid (GIJV) 6-2, pinned Tucker Schmidt (MIN) 1:50, dec. by Kaden Clark (MIN) 14-11
126 – Ethan Avidano
Pinned Cohen Rice (LSE) 3:49, pinned by Alex Brais (MIN) 1:59, pinned by Jesse Gruber (MIN) 4:17
126 – Keaghon Chini (1st)
Pinned Parker Watson (LSE) 3:28, pinned Manny Consbruck (HSC) 3:08, pinned Cristian Cortez (GIJV) 3:18, pinned Alex Brais (MIN) 3:37
132 – Jacob Landon
Pinned by Zac Lee (MIN) 0:50, pinned by Rylee Rauner (LSE) 0:43
132 – Cameron Williams (1st)
Maj. dec. Rylee Rauner (LSE) 15-2, pinned Evan Smith (MIN) 5:09, pinned Grant Wells (LLHS) 5:24
138 – Scott Dufault
Tech fall by Hunter Heath (MIN) 16-0 (3:15), maj. dec. Ta’jonne Baxter (LSE) 12-4, pinned Fletcher Pollard (SND) 2:24, pinned by Wyatt Urkoski (HPC) 4:40
145 – Carter Plowman (1st)
Pinned Parker Hatch (HJV) 1:23, pinned Devin Zerr (MIN) 0:33, pinned Isaac Guevara (GIJV) 2:52, pinned Jasper Birkestrand (MIN) 2:26