Cougars place third at Doniphan-Trumbull Invite

DONIPHAN – Conestoga wrestlers put championships on their season resumes Saturday during action at the Doniphan-Trumbull Invite.

The Cougars placed third in team standings at the tournament with 112.5 points. Four Conestoga students finished first in their weight brackets to help the team climb the leaderboard. Minden won the team title with 194.5 points and Cross County/Osceola was second with 122 points.

Braden Ruffner captured Conestoga’s first championship with his work at 120 pounds. Ruffner (28-6) won his first two matches with a technical fall and pin before meeting Kearney Catholic’s Sam Luther (18-9). Ruffner defeated Luther 9-2 in the title match.

Keaghon Chini (41-5) soared to the top of the 126-pound bracket with four pins. He defeated Minden’s Alex Brais (19-23) in 3:37 in the championship bout.

Cameron Williams (35-5) continued Conestoga’s gold-medal run with three victories at 132 pounds. He posted a major decision in his opening match and pinned Minden’s Evan Smith (30-11) in 5:09 in the semifinals. He pinned Lincoln Lutheran’s Grant Wells (25-5) in 5:24 to win the title.