Cougars play close game with Palmyra

CONESTOGA – Conestoga made Palmyra work for every yard Friday night during a competitive football game at Cougar Stadium.

Palmyra stopped Conestoga 30-14 in a contest that remained close for all four quarters. The Cougars led 8-6 at halftime and were within 18-14 with just over five minutes to go. Palmyra used a pair of late touchdowns to create the final margin.

Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said he was pleased with the way the Cougars performed. The CHS offense gained 202 yards and generated 13 first downs in the matchup. The team’s defense also kept a powerful Palmyra scoring attack under wraps for most of the evening.

The Panthers had posted 66 and 42 points in their previous two games but were unable to repeat that feat against CHS. The Cougars limited Palmyra to 18 points through the first 43 minutes.

“This was the best Conestoga football that I’ve seen during my time here,” Clausen said. “The guys played incredibly hard and did an excellent job on both sides of the ball. We weren’t able to come away with the win, but I’m really excited about what I saw tonight. We can definitely take a lot from this as we move forward.”