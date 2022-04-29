Cougars play close match with Badgers

CONESTOGA – The Conestoga boys gave one of the best soccer teams in Nebraska a tough test Thursday night at Cougar Stadium.

Bennington stopped Conestoga 3-0 in the final regular-season match of the spring. Conestoga held Bennington’s powerful offense to one goal in the first 40 minutes. The visitors scored twice in the second half to seal the victory.

The Badgers (14-1) have been one of the most successful groups in the state this spring. Bennington athletes have registered nine shutouts and have scored four or more goals in nine matches. The team’s only loss came against Elkhorn North in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament on April 13.

Conestoga became just the third team in the month of April to hold Bennington to three or fewer goals. Elkhorn North and Elkhorn Mount Michael also accomplished the feat.

Bennington came into Cougar Stadium with momentum after picking up 7-2 and 6-1 victories over Blair and Waverly. The Cougars kept the Badgers from feeling comfortable throughout the first half. The team knocked away several crossing passes and forced Bennington to take difficult shots. Bennington also saw a pair of attempts bounce off the post and crossbar.

The Badgers went ahead 1-0 with 23:21 left in the first half. Bennington junior Kai Olbrich moved into the center of the penalty box and redirected a leaping header into the net.

Conestoga goalkeeper Aaron Watson made a sliding save near the top of the box to prevent one goal. He later knocked a corner kick away from the net to keep the 1-0 margin intact at the break.

Bennington iced the victory with a pair of goals within the first ten minutes of the second half. It was the final regular-season home match for Conestoga seniors Johnny Welter, Bryson Berg, Wyatt Renner and Lucas Michel.

Conestoga (5-10) will play in the Subdistrict B-3 Tournament on Saturday, April 30. Both first-round matches in the subdistrict tournament will take place at Waverly.

Fourth-seeded Conestoga will square off with top-seeded Waverly (11-2) at 1 p.m. Second-seeded Nebraska City (8-3) will take on third-seeded The Platte (8-7) at 3 p.m. The winners will play in the subdistrict title match at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.

