MALCOLM – Malcolm kept the Conestoga girls from enjoying a smooth night of offense in their conference matchup on Tuesday.
The Clippers held the Cougars to single digits in each quarter during a 44-17 victory. Malcolm went ahead 13-4 after one period and created a 21-11 halftime gap. The Clippers sealed the game’s outcome with a 16-2 run in the third quarter.
Sophia Ackerman helped Conestoga in the paint with 11 rebounds, three blocks and one pass deflection. Myah Cummings collected six points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal, and Taylor McClatchey ended the night with seven boards, one block, three pass deflections and two steals.
Mati Steckler contributed five points, four rebounds, two steals and two pass deflections. Lindee Watson had four points and four rebounds, Olivia Priefert hauled in two rebounds and Haven Zimmerman had two rebounds and one steal.
Ellie Sachs produced four rebounds and two steals and Jameson Yost made one assist and one steal. Ali Gansemer chipped in one rebound for the Cougars.
Conestoga 4 7 2 4 – 17
Malcolm 13 8 16 7 – 44
Conestoga (17)
McClatchey 0-4 0-0 0, Steckler 1-10 2-6 5, Priefert 0-2 0-0 0, Cummings 3-7 0-0 6, Watson 2-5 0-0 4, Ackerman 1-10 0-2 2, Yost 0-1 0-0 0, Sachs 0-4 0-2 0, Zimmerman 0-0 0-2 0, Gansemer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 7-43 2-12 17.