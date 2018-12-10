ADAMS – Conestoga basketball players traveled to Freeman Saturday afternoon for a pair of varsity games against the Falcons.
Freeman 56, Conestoga girls 16
Freeman took control of the game’s trajectory in the opening eight minutes. The Falcons went on a 22-2 scoring spree during the first quarter. The team added 25 points over the next two periods to clinch the contest.
Olivia Priefert collected four points, one rebound and one assist for Conestoga. Alexa Vogler secured three points, four rebounds, three steals and one block, and Lindee Watson generated two points, three boards and two assists. Myah Cummings chipped in three points and two steals for the Cougars.
Mati Steckler tallied three points, one assist and one steal and Taylor McClatchey had one point and one steal. Maddy Schwindt produced one rebound, one assist and one steal, and Hannah Vogler, Sierra Dragoo and Jennifer Sedlacek all hauled in one rebound.
Conestoga 2 6 3 5 – 16
Freeman 22 10 15 9 – 56
Conestoga (16)
McClatchey 1, Dragoo 0, Steckler 3, H. Vogler 0, A. Vogler 3, Watson 2, Priefert 4, Cummings 3, Schwindt 0, Sedlacek 0.
Freeman 69, Conestoga boys 40
Freeman moved away from the Cougars with scoring outbursts in each of the final three quarters. The Falcons produced 21 points in the second period and embarked on a 38-23 run after the break.
Conestoga 5 12 10 13 – 40
Freeman 10 21 18 20 – 69