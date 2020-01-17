CONESTOGA – Conestoga and Nebraska City basketball teams squared off Tuesday night in a pair of games in the CHS gym.
Nebraska City 52, Conestoga girls 50
Nebraska City rallied past the Cougars in the final two quarters to win. The Pioneers erased a 22-11 halftime deficit to edge Conestoga on the scoreboard.
CHS (1-10) outplayed Nebraska City (1-12) in the opening portion of the game. Myah Cummings paced the team’s scoring attack from the perimeter and Lindee Watson and Sophia Ackerman anchored the offense in the paint.
The Pioneers used a 20-12 run in the third quarter to get back into the game. The teams then battled to the final buzzer.
Conestoga scored a large amount of points from the free-throw line. The Cougars finished 23-of-33 from the stripe. Cummings led the team with a 10-of-14 night at the foul line. Watson went 6-of-8, Ackerman finished 5-of-7 and Olivia Priefert sank two of her three free-throw attempts.
Watson helped the Cougars with 18 points, eight rebounds and one steal. Cummings drew one charge and collected 15 points, two rebounds, two blocks, four pass deflections and one assist, and Ackerman pitched in nine points, six boards, two assists, one steal and one block.
Mati Steckler contributed eight assists and one steal in the contest. Taylor McClatchey tallied four points, two boards, two assists and two steals, and Ellie Sachs posted two points, two rebounds and two steals.
Olivia Priefert collected two points and one rebound and Haven Zimmerman had one rebound in the game.
Conestoga had been scheduled to play at Elmwood-Murdock on Friday night. Winter weather caused action to be postponed to Thursday, Jan. 23, at Murdock. The junior varsity game will start at 6 p.m. and the varsity matchup will tip off at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Nebraska City 3 8 20 21 – 52
Conestoga 10 12 12 16 – 50
Conestoga (50)
McClatchey 2-3 0-0 4, Steckler 0-7 0-0 0, Cummings 2-6 10-14 15, Watson 6-10 6-8 18, Ackerman 2-10 5-7 9, Sachs 1-1 0-1 2, Priefert 0-1 2-3 2, Zimmerman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-39 23-33 50.
Nebraska City 66, Conestoga boys 62
Nebraska City and Conestoga played a close battle in the nightcap. The Pioneers worked their way back from an early 19-13 deficit with 19 points in the third quarter. NCHS (5-6) closed out the victory with 20 points in the fourth period against the Cougars (5-5).
Conestoga had been scheduled to play at Elmwood-Murdock on Friday night. Winter weather caused action to be postponed to Monday, Jan. 20, at Murdock. The junior varsity game will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity contest will start at approximately 7:15 p.m.
Nebraska City 13 14 19 20 – 66
Conestoga 19 12 12 19 – 62