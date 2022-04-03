Cougars play twice at Creighton University

OMAHA – Conestoga athletes gained memories of a lifetime Saturday when they played in the top soccer stadium in Nebraska.

The Cougars traveled to Creighton University’s Morrison Stadium for a triangular with Fremont and Omaha Benson. Conestoga squared off with Fremont at 3 p.m. and faced Omaha Benson at 5 p.m. at the home of the state soccer tournament.

CHS head coach Larry Welch said in between games that the Cougars were thrilled to get to travel to Morrison Stadium. School officials jumped at the chance to participate when Fremont invited Conestoga to the triangular. Athletes played in a stadium that features scenic views of downtown Omaha’s skyline.

“It’s an awesome opportunity to get to play in a venue like this,” Welch said. “That’s why we took it. We knew that no matter what happened, these boys are going to remember playing here for a long time.”

Fremont 2, Conestoga 0

The Cougars went toe to toe with Fremont (3-4) throughout the opening match. The teams remained scoreless for the first 30 minutes before the Tigers chipped in a shot from just outside of the penalty box for a 1-0 lead.

The margin remained the same early in the second half. The momentum changed after Fremont goalkeeper Caleb Kirby ran out to make a sliding save in the middle of the penalty box. The ball bounced off his back and ricocheted out to a FHS teammate. The Tigers began a counterattack that led to the team’s second goal.

Omaha Benson 4, Conestoga 0

Omaha Benson relied on a coordinated attack to stop Conestoga in the second game. The Cougars had 30 minutes of rest after their first match before lacing up their cleats against the Bunnies.

Omaha Benson took a 1-0 lead when Sohail Gurung got the soccer ball on the home side of the field and made a move to get open. He fired a shot into the net with 32:39 remaining.

The Bunnies (3-3) doubled the gap 21:24 before the break. Omaha Benson recovered the ball on the far side of the stadium and passed it to a spot near the top of the box. Nay say Lwae controlled the ball and rocketed it into the net.

Omaha Benson’s Neema Tamang scored 28 seconds into the second half to make it 3-0, and Ah Dar produced a goal with 25:13 to play. Conestoga had a pair of scoring chances in the second half. Omaha Benson goalkeeper Ei Reh stopped a potential goal with 20:10 on the clock, and a Conestoga shot struck the crossbar with 17:45 remaining in the game.

Conestoga goalkeeper Aaron Watson kept the Cougars within striking distance with his work. He made a sliding save on a breakaway scoring attempt by Gurung midway through the first half, and he posted another noteworthy save less than one minute later. He finished the game with seven saves.

Conestoga will return to the pitch Monday for a 5 p.m. home match against Madison. The team will travel to Treynor on Thursday for a 5 p.m. game with the Cardinals.

