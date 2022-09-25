Cougars produce winning performance against OCA

BENNINGTON – Conestoga football coaches and players exchanged smiles in the postgame huddle Friday night after the Cougars picked up a road victory.

Conestoga soared past Omaha Christian Academy 66-20 in a district matchup. CHS gained 308 yards of offense and made many key defensive plays against the Eagles. Conestoga held Omaha Christian Academy to a 5-of-13 effort on third-down attempts and fell on three OCA fumbles. The team capitalized on those chances to win the game.

Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said the Cougars were happy with their effort at the Bennington-based stadium. Conestoga improved to 1-4 and set a season-best point total against OCA.

“The team played really well and our kids were excited for their first victory on the season,” Clausen said. “They have been able to be competitive throughout the entire games our first three weeks, so they were excited to finally walk away with a win. We were able to get some younger kids in the game to give them some varsity minutes, which was another positive.”

The teams traded touchdowns in the first 12 minutes. Jayden Widler put Conestoga ahead with a 65-yard scoring run early in the game, and OCA (1-4) countered with a drive that ended with a run from the 1-yard line. CHS finished the quarter up 14-8 after Jacob Cooke delivered a 20-yard touchdown run and Widler crossed the goal line on a two-point conversion.

The Cougars made the scoreboard operator work with a 30-point explosion in the second quarter. Plowman and Widler each pocketed short touchdown runs to make it 30-8, and Cooke picked up an OCA fumble and returned it 15 yards to pay dirt. The team created a 44-14 halftime gap after Plowman produced his second touchdown run of the period.

Widler ran into the end zone from the 4-yard line in the third quarter. The Eagles scored early in the fourth period, but Conestoga ensured OCA’s point total would remain at 20. Plowman and Cooke each added touchdowns to create the final margin.

Conestoga gained 14 first downs and went 4-for-5 on third-down attempts. The team also played disciplined football with just two penalties.

Plowman guided Conestoga’s offense with 133 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. He also caught one pass for four yards from Logan Lutt. Widler collected 110 yards and three touchdowns on nine rushing plays. He also completed one pass for 22 yards to Aydin Smith.

Cooke scored on two of his three rushes and finished with 32 yards in the game. Montae Henry added eight yards on one rushing attempt for the Cougars.

Cooke and Gage Totilas each recovered fumbles and Plowman generated six solo and 11 assisted tackles. Widler made eight solo and eight assisted plays, Alrich Rigonios had five solo and seven assisted tackles and Totilas pocketed one solo and eight assisted stops.

Smith made three solo and four assisted tackles and Aaron Watson tallied two solo and three assisted stops. Pelayo Biagioni made two solo tackles and Trey Rodis added one solo tackle. Dylan Kayhanfar made both of his extra-point kicks and Lorenzo Inserra delivered touchbacks on six of his nine kickoffs.

Clausen said coaches and players are eager to continue the momentum during the rest of the fall. The team will return to action Friday with a 7 p.m. home game against Elmwood-Murdock. CHS will end the season with an Oct. 7 game at Omaha Brownell-Talbot and an Oct. 14 home matchup against Mead.

“We are excited to see what good things we can do the final three weeks of the season,” Clausen said.

Conestoga 14 30 8 14 – 66

OCA 8 6 0 6 – 20

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

CHS – Widler 65 run (run no good)

OCA – 1 run (run good)

CHS – Cooke 20 run (Widler run)

2nd Quarter

CHS – Plowman 1 run (Plowman run)

CHS – Widler 3 run (Widler run)

CHS – Cooke 15 fumble return (Plowman run)

OCA – 4 run (run no good)

CHS – Plowman run (run no good)

3rd Quarter

CHS – Widler 4 run (Lutt run)

4th Quarter

OCA – 9 pass (run no good)

CHS – Plowman 9 run (Kayhanfar kick)

CHS – Cooke 2 run (Kayhanfar kick)