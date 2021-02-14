Cougars qualify for state wrestling tournament

BATTLE CREEK – Conestoga wrestlers enjoyed successful moments on district tournament mats this weekend.
Four Cougars qualified for the state tournament during their trip to the District C-2 Meet. Conestoga joined 15 other schools at Battle Creek for action in the morning and afternoon.
Braden Ruffner (120 pounds), Keaghon Chini (126), Cameron Williams (132) and Carter Plowman (138) secured state tickets with their work. Ethan Gloe (113) and Gage Totilas (195) also competed in several district matches during the day.
Williams highlighted Conestoga’s trip with a district championship. He pinned Syracuse’s Jacob Smith in 5:49 in the first round and posted a 6-2 victory over Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Kerby Hochstein in the semifinals.
Williams squared off with previously-undefeated wrestler Logan Bryce of Raymond Central in the title match. He stopped Bryce 7-2 in the bout. Williams improved to 41-6 and Bryce fell to 22-1.
Chini also reached the championship match for the Cougars. He pinned Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Cole Steffensen and Yutan’s Trev Arlt in 1:03 and 3:33 in the first two rounds. That set up a showdown between Chini (46-7) and Raymond Central’s Mitch Albrecht (45-6). Albrecht registered a pin at the 3:10 mark.
Ruffner returned to the state tournament with a third-place finish at districts. He pinned Raymond Central’s Cameron Shultz in 1:30 and wrestled a close match with Aaron Ohnoutka of Bishop Neumann. Ohnoutka (25-2) edged Ruffner 3-2 in the semifinals.
Ruffner (34-8) rebounded with two straight victories. He pinned Yutan’s Nate Rupp in 1:35 and dominated Syracuse’s Jace Goebel 12-1 to reach the medal platform.
Plowman improved to 40-11 at districts. He pinned Wakefield’s Jeremiah Chase in 1:34 before running into top-seeded Central City wrestler Dyson Kunz (46-1) in the semifinals.
Plowman secured his state ticket with a pin over Raymond Central’s Tucker Maxson in the consolation semifinals. Bishop Neumann’s Seth Fairbanks stopped Plowman in 4:53 in the third-place match.
Gloe (5-22) and Totilas (21-19) took part in district action for Conestoga. Gloe wrestled twice during the day and Totilas advanced to the consolation semifinals.
Conestoga finished sixth in team standings with 68 points. Central City (191.5) and Yutan (105.5) compiled the top two point totals.
The Class C State Meet will take place at CHI Health Center in Omaha. Class C action will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, and will continue on Saturday, Feb. 20. Championship matches will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Team Results
Central City 191.5, Yutan 105.5, Raymond Central 93, Bishop Neumann 85, Battle Creek 80, Conestoga 68, Syracuse 63, Wilber-Clatonia 57, Oakland-Craig 39, Sutton 34, Archbishop Bergan 33, Quad County Northeast 33, Lutheran High Northeast 27, Hartington Cedar Catholic 17, Wakefield 5, Winnebago 0
Conestoga Results
113 – Ethan Gloe
Pinned by Cole Kunz (CCY) 0:44, maj. dec. by Bryce Kolc (YUT) 9-1
120 – Braden Ruffner (3rd)
Pinned Cameron Shultz (RCHS) 1:30, dec. by Aaron Ohnoutka (NEU) 3-2, pinned Nate Rupp (YUT) 1:35, maj. dec. Jace Goebel (SYR) 12-1
126 – Keaghon Chini (2nd)
Pinned Cole Steffensen (HCC) 1:03, pinned Trev Arlt (YUT) 3:33, pinned by Mitch Albrecht (RCHS) 3:10
132 – Cameron Williams (1st)
Pinned Jacob Smith (SYR) 5:49, dec. Kerby Hochstein (HCC) 6-2, dec. Logan Bryce (RCHS) 7-2
138 – Carter Plowman (4th)
Pinned Jeremiah Chase (WKD) 1:34, pinned by Dyson Kunz (CCY) 0:49, pinned Tucker Maxson (RCHS) 2:51, pinned by Seth Fairbanks (NEU) 4:53
195 – Gage Totilas
Pinned Levi Villa (CCY) 1:57, pinned by Burton Brandt (SYR) 1:44, pinned by Clay Hedges (ABR) 2:09