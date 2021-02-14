Cougars qualify for state wrestling tournament

BATTLE CREEK – Conestoga wrestlers enjoyed successful moments on district tournament mats this weekend.

Four Cougars qualified for the state tournament during their trip to the District C-2 Meet. Conestoga joined 15 other schools at Battle Creek for action in the morning and afternoon.

Braden Ruffner (120 pounds), Keaghon Chini (126), Cameron Williams (132) and Carter Plowman (138) secured state tickets with their work. Ethan Gloe (113) and Gage Totilas (195) also competed in several district matches during the day.

Williams highlighted Conestoga’s trip with a district championship. He pinned Syracuse’s Jacob Smith in 5:49 in the first round and posted a 6-2 victory over Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Kerby Hochstein in the semifinals.

Williams squared off with previously-undefeated wrestler Logan Bryce of Raymond Central in the title match. He stopped Bryce 7-2 in the bout. Williams improved to 41-6 and Bryce fell to 22-1.

Chini also reached the championship match for the Cougars. He pinned Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Cole Steffensen and Yutan’s Trev Arlt in 1:03 and 3:33 in the first two rounds. That set up a showdown between Chini (46-7) and Raymond Central’s Mitch Albrecht (45-6). Albrecht registered a pin at the 3:10 mark.