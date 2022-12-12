Cougars rally past Raiders in second half

CONESTOGA – Conestoga athletes brought joy to their basketball world Saturday afternoon by creating a comeback victory over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

The Cougars rallied from a 21-14 third-quarter deficit to stop the Raiders 36-30. CHS went on a 12-3 run midway through the second half and sank critical baskets and free throws in the closing minutes. Players shouted for joy in their meeting room after leaving the court with smiles.

CHS head coach Mark Skiles said he was pleased with the way the Cougars continued to believe in themselves during the game. LV/SS controlled a large portion of the first half but Conestoga changed the script after the break. The team improved to 3-0 by winning the scoring and rebounding battles in the second half.

“This was a huge win,” Skiles said. “The kids showed a lot of heart today. They beat us in the first half with their playmaking, but our girls came back in the second half and did a lot of great things. I’m very happy with the way the girls played.”

LV/SS (1-2) fell behind 5-2 after Conestoga’s Elliott Zimmerman and Ali Gansemer opened the game with baskets. The Raiders then flew ahead in the second quarter with crisp offense. Five straight points by Cadynce Stockamp gave the team a 12-8 lead, and scoring drives from Elli Christianson and Keegan Francis made the halftime gap 16-12.

Conestoga began to turn the tide by holding LV/SS to just one basket in the final 5:14 of the third quarter. Gansemer’s assist to Sophia Ackerman in the paint jumpstarted a run that included baskets from Ackerman, Haven Zimmerman and Dani Ahrens.

Ackerman’s offensive rebound and putback with 5:01 left gave CHS a 28-26 lead. MacKaylee Madsen then sank a pair of running one-handed jumpers in the lane. Her second shot with 2:02 left put the Cougars ahead 32-28.

Skiles said Conestoga showed good mental composure in the last two minutes. The team remained focused on the defensive end after LV/SS gained the basketball back on turnovers. Haven Zimmerman rebounded a missed free throw by the Raiders with 52 seconds left, and the Cougars forced a throw out of bounds with 35.6 seconds to go.

“We played smart with the lead,” Skiles said. “We did a good job of clock management and kept them from getting easy baskets. I think they only had two free throws in that last stretch, so our kids were pretty determined to stay ahead of them.”

Madsen then displayed Arctic water in her veins as she iced the game at the free-throw line. She swished two free throws with 22.2 seconds left to create a 34-30 lead, and she repeated the feat after LV/SS missed a 3-pointer. She drained two foul shots with five seconds left to make the final margin.

Madsen and Ackerman each finished with 11 points for Conestoga. Ackerman chipped in eight rebounds and one block and Madsen added three boards and one assist.

Haven Zimmerman played all 32 minutes at point guard. She finished the game with two points, four steals, three assists and two rebounds. Elliott Zimmerman collected five points and eight rebounds, Gansemer posted three points and two steals and Ahrens had three points, one rebound and one assist.

Davida Garrett generated one point and three rebounds for Conestoga. Alyssa Batt chipped in one steal and gave the team key defensive minutes in the paint.

Skiles said the Cougars were planning to use the victory as a springboard to success in future games. The team will host Yutan at 5:45 p.m. Friday and will host Fort Calhoun at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.

“It’s huge in terms of momentum and confidence,” Skiles said. “Our kids have done a great job of working hard and putting themselves in a position where they can win games like this. The girls were pretty happy in here after the game.”

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 4 12 8 6 – 30

Conestoga 8 4 13 11 – 36

Conestoga (36)

H. Zimmerman 1-4 0-1 2, E. Zimmerman 2-2 0-0 5, Madsen 3-7 4-4 11, Gansemer 1-6 1-3 3, Ackerman 5-14 1-2 11, Ahrens 1-2 0-1 3, Garrett 0-0 1-2 1, Batt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-35 7-13 36.