Cougars release season volleyball statistics

CONESTOGA – Conestoga finished the 2022 volleyball season 8-20. Davida Garrett, Alaina Morrical, Raquel Hild, Gabi Tranisi, Kyler Zimmerman, Amelia Gocke, Ava Tegels, Miley Crook, Sophia Tegels, Maggie Fiene, Morgan Hensch, Ayla Garrett, Catherine Ramirez, Sophia Ackerman and Alyssa Batt saw time in varsity matches this fall.

Offense

Conestoga finished the season with 706 kills. The team took 2,575 attacks and had a kill percentage of .274.

Ackerman led the Cougars with 228 kills on 649 swings. Fiene joined her in double-digit territory with 126 kills on 436 attacks.

Davida Garrett (98), Hild (69), Batt (68), Hensch (46), Sophia Tegels (34), Gocke (16), Ava Tegels (11), Ramirez (4), Ayla Garrett (2), Tranisi (2), Zimmerman (1) and Crook (1) added kills for the Cougars.

Gocke guided Conestoga with 326 assists on 1,088 chances. Ava Tegels chipped in 214 assists on 866 chances and Sophia Tegels tallied 54 assists on 244 set attempts.

Davida Garrett (14), Zimmerman (8), Batt (7), Fiene (7), Ackerman (5), Hild (5), Hensch (1) and Ayla Garrett (1) added assists during the season.

Defense

Conestoga ended the fall with 1,192 digs. The Cougars averaged 42.6 digs per match.

Sophia Tegels (391), Davida Garrett (228) and Fiene (162) reached triple digits in the digs category. Gocke (98), Zimmerman (94), Ava Tegels (92), Ackerman (48), Batt (28), Hensch (25), Morrical (7), Ayla Garrett (7), Ramirez (6), Hild (5) and Crook (1) chipped in digs for the team.

Conestoga produced 1,580 serve receptions throughout the season. The team averaged 56.4 serve receptions per match.

Davida Garrett (432), Sophia Tegels (417), Fiene (233), Zimmerman (226) and Ackerman (110) surpassed the century mark in the category. Hensch (94), Morrical (33), Ava Tegels (10), Ayla Garrett (8), Batt (5), Ramirez (4), Gocke (3), Tranisi (3) and Crook (1) added serve receptions.

Serving

Conestoga took 1,599 serves during the season. The Cougars had 243 aces and posted a team serving percentage of .861.

Sophia Tegels led Conestoga with a .936 serving percentage. She drilled 41 aces in her 265 serve attempts. Fiene also surpassed 90 percent with a .912 season effort. She produced 27 aces in 294 serve attempts.

Gocke registered the most aces on the team with 60. She took a team-best 325 serves and had a percentage of .858. Ava Tegels collected a serving percentage of .880 with 45 aces in 266 attempts, and Davida Garrett had 34 aces and a .772 percentage in 197 attempts. Batt added 26 aces and a percentage of .802 in 192 chances.

Ayla Garrett (9) and Hensch (1) each chipped in aces for the Cougars. Morrical, Hild, Zimmerman, Crook and Ackerman also collected successful serves for Conestoga throughout the year.