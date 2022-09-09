Cougars run at Arlington Invite

ARLINGTON – Conestoga runners collected some of their best times of the season Thursday afternoon at the Arlington Invite.

The Cougars traveled to the Washington County Fairgrounds for the cross country meet. Teams from across eastern Nebraska took part in five-kilometer races during the day.

Dani Ahrens, Elliott Zimmerman and Rachel Uhe competed for the Conestoga girls. Ahrens earned an eighth-place medal in 23:34.41. Zimmerman (27:53.24) and Uhe (29:49.21) added times for the team.

The Conestoga boys placed fourth in team standings with 95 points. Kaden Simmerman (19:18.56, 10th) captured a medal and James Kansteiner (20:21.52, 18th) finished in the top 20. Colton Bescheinen, Ethan Avidano, Joe Vrtiska and Colton Stephenson helped Conestoga finish fourth in the 11-team meet.

Arlington’s Keelianne Green (21:37.22) edged teammate Hailey O’Daniel (21:37.55) at the finish line for the girls championship. Arlington’s Nolan May (17:57.86) won the boys race by more than 20 seconds.

Girls Team Results

DC West 26, Arlington 30, Fort Calhoun 31, Omaha Concordia 62, Logan View 88, David City 128, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 139, College View Academy, Conestoga, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, West Point-Beemer no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Keelianne Green (ARL) 21:37.22, 2) Hailey O’Daniel (ARL) 21:37.55, 3) Maelie Nelson (FTC) 21:59.38, 4) Bria Bench (FTC) 22:12.29, 5) Addison Strong (DCW) 23:02.74, 6) Olivia Malousek (DCW) 23:19.05, 7) Morgan Morrison (DCW) 23:19.05, 8) Dani Ahrens (CHS) 23:34.41, 9) Maria Malousek (DCW) 23:34.77, 10) Faith Jipp (OCN) 23:40.73, 11) Lesly Sanchez (WPB) 23:42.67, 12) Kaitlyn Thalman (FTC) 23:48.12, 13) Ava Grimm (DCW) 23:52.72, 14) Brynn Eckhart (ARL) 24:16.18, 15) Malorie Weaklend (LGV) 24:32.79

Conestoga Results

Dani Ahrens 23:34.41 (8th), Elliott Zimmerman 27:53.24 (32nd), Rachel Uhe 29:49.21 (35th)

Boys Team Results

Fort Calhoun 24, Arlington 25, Omaha Concordia 87, Conestoga 95, Logan View 98, DC West 100, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 103, David City 137, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 152, West Point-Beemer 168, College View Academy no team score

Top 15 Results

1) Nolan May (ARL) 17:57.86, 2) Ely Olberding (FTC) 18:20.76, 3) Lance Olberding (FTC) 18:21.91, 4) Kevin Flesner (ARL) 18:22.27, 5) Sam Peters (LGV) 18:38.04, 6) Caleb Schlichting (LDNE) 18:55.09, 7) Luke Hammang (ARL) 18:56.82, 8) Travis Skelton (FTC) 19:07.37, 9) Kolton Kralik (GACC) 19:09.19, 10) Kaden Simmerman (CHS) 19:18.56, 11) William Dennis (FTC) 19:30.67, 12) Gage Nixon (FTC) 19:31.84, 13) John Morrison (ARL) 19:35.69, 14) Lawson Tjardes (FTC) 19:48.37, 15) Kolby Tighe (ARL) 20:11.67

Conestoga Results

Kaden Simmerman 19:18.56 (10th), James Kansteiner 20:21.52 (18th), Colton Bescheinen 20:55.93 (23rd), Ethan Avidano 23:19.66 (44th), Joe Vrtiska 23:20.47 (45th), Colton Stephenson 23:32.24 (47th)