Cougars score goals in game against York

CONESTOGA – Conestoga continued riding a high-speed scoring train Monday night by laying winning tracks on the field against York.
The Cougars reached a successful destination during their 5-0 home victory. The team scored twice in the first half and put the match away after the break. Conestoga pocketed three goals in the final 25:25 to secure the victory.
Conestoga continued its recent success on offense during the match. The Cougars (6-2) have outscored Crete, Nebraska City, Seward and York by a combined total of 28-1 during their four-game winning streak. The team has posted 34 goals this season.
Conestoga jumped ahead of the Dukes (1-6) in the first 15 minutes. Angelina Flores collected the soccer ball near the top of the penalty box and launched a shot towards the net. The ball curled over the head of the goalkeeper and fell across the goal line.
Taylor McClatchey sent a pair of shots on goal in the next three minutes, and Sophia Tegels nearly found the back of the net with 16:20 remaining. York’s goalkeeper was forced to make a save after MacKaylee Madsen connected on a pass to McClatchey two minutes later.
Conestoga’s pressure paid off 9:57 before the break. Lachlyn Swim corralled a long pass in the left corner and sent the ball to McClatchey near the middle of the field. The CHS senior fired a one-timer that rocketed into the far righthand portion of the net.
The Cougars continued to make life difficult for York in the second half. The team increased the lead to 3-0 with 25:25 remaining. Tegels stopped the ball on the righthand side and lofted an accurate crossing pass to Swim on the left side of the penalty box. She made a leaping redirection of the ball that resulted in a goal.
Sydney Honaker wrote her name in the scoring column with 16:47 to play. York blocked the initial corner kick from Kylie Cooke, but Cooke regained control of the ball and sent another pass towards the middle of the penalty box. Honaker won a scramble for the ball and pushed a shot across the goal line.
Ella Wilson created the final margin at the 3:58 mark. York tried to kick the ball upfield, but Conestoga intercepted it and moved back towards the YHS net. Wilson drilled a shot near the top of the penalty box past York’s goalkeeper to make it 5-0.
Conestoga’s midfielders and defenders kept York from gaining many scoring chances during the 80-minute match. York’s best opportunity came with 3:15 to play. The team took a fast-break kick at the net from approximately ten yards away, but Conestoga goalkeeper Lindee Watson scooped up the shot to preserve the shutout.
Conestoga ended the day with 36 shots. Tegels posted two assists during the afternoon and Swim, Prinsessa Mahr and Addie Priefert each collected one assist. Sixteen Cougars made appearances in the game and everyone played at least 22 minutes.
The Cougars will return to their home stadium today for a 5 p.m. match with Omaha Gross. CHS will travel to Omaha Roncalli on Friday for a 5 p.m. game with the Crimson Pride.
York 0 0 – 0
Conestoga 2 3 – 5
Scoring Summary
1st half: 1, Conestoga, Flores, 26:46, 2, Conestoga, McClatchey, 9:57
2nd half: 3, Conestoga, Swim, 25:25, 4, Conestoga, Honaker, 16:47, 5, Conestoga, Wilson, 3:58