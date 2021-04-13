Cougars score goals in game against York

The Cougars continued to make life difficult for York in the second half. The team increased the lead to 3-0 with 25:25 remaining. Tegels stopped the ball on the righthand side and lofted an accurate crossing pass to Swim on the left side of the penalty box. She made a leaping redirection of the ball that resulted in a goal.

Sydney Honaker wrote her name in the scoring column with 16:47 to play. York blocked the initial corner kick from Kylie Cooke, but Cooke regained control of the ball and sent another pass towards the middle of the penalty box. Honaker won a scramble for the ball and pushed a shot across the goal line.

Ella Wilson created the final margin at the 3:58 mark. York tried to kick the ball upfield, but Conestoga intercepted it and moved back towards the YHS net. Wilson drilled a shot near the top of the penalty box past York’s goalkeeper to make it 5-0.

Conestoga’s midfielders and defenders kept York from gaining many scoring chances during the 80-minute match. York’s best opportunity came with 3:15 to play. The team took a fast-break kick at the net from approximately ten yards away, but Conestoga goalkeeper Lindee Watson scooped up the shot to preserve the shutout.