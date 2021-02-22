Cougars secure successful moments at state meet

Seth Fairbanks of Bishop Neumann ended Plowman’s season with a pin later Friday night. Plowman finished the year 41-13.

Trampe said he was proud of the way Ruffner responded to adversity during the season. The senior finished his time at CHS with 143 victories. He climbed to the top of Conestoga charts with his efforts over the past four years.

“I’d be remiss to not make mention of how proud I am of senior Braden Ruffner and his career as a Conestoga wrestler,” Trampe said. “Nobody better exemplifies the values we preach to our kids. His work ethic, passion and leadership have made a profound impact on our coaching staff, on our younger wrestlers and on the future of the program.

“Unfortunately, he did not end his career the way we had all hoped, but the humility he showed in his situation speaks volumes about his character. I couldn’t be more proud of him and his accomplishments both on and off the mat over his four-year career. Fittingly, he ends his career as the school’s all-time leader in wins.”

Trampe said the entire roster adapted well to the pandemic-caused adjustments at tournaments and duals during the season. Restrictions on crowd sizes changed the environment at several events, but the Cougars were able to complete their season with valuable state experiences.