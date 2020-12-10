Cougars square off with Clippers

CONESTOGA – Conestoga basketball players competed in their first home games of the season Tuesday night against a former conference opponent.

The Cougars hosted Malcolm for a varsity doubleheader in the CHS gym. The Clippers won the girls game and Conestoga claimed the boys matchup.

Malcolm 37, Conestoga girls 28

Malcolm used a steady offense to stop Conestoga. The Clippers went ahead 21-14 at halftime and doubled up the Cougars 8-4 in the third quarter. The team then prevented Conestoga from completing a rally attempt.

Sophia Ackerman helped Conestoga with seven points, six rebounds and three assists. Myah Cummings generated seven points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal, and Mati Steckler ended the evening with five points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Ali Gansemer pocketed four points, four rebounds and one assist, Lindee Watson tallied five points and one board and Taylor McClatchey had two rebounds and one block. Jameson Yost and Jennifer Sedlacek each hauled in one rebound for the Cougars.

Malcolm 11 10 8 8 – 37

Conestoga 7 7 4 10 – 28