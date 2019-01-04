CONESTOGA – Conestoga wrestlers didn’t shy away from the spotlight during their dual against Treynor Thursday night.
They embraced the opportunity to perform under a winning glow instead.
Conestoga defeated the Cardinals 45-24 in front of a large crowd in the CHS gym. Wrestlers competed under a single spotlight that hung above the middle of the mat. The Cougars took advantage of the electric atmosphere by scoring multiple pins and decisions during the evening.
Conestoga head coach Sean Trampe said he felt CHS athletes performed well both mentally and physically during the evening. Wrestlers from both teams exchanged glances prior to the dual but both sides kept their tempers in check. Students then competed in multiple high-intensity matches over the next 90 minutes.
“We wrestled pretty well tonight,” Trampe said. “It was a little contentious there before the dual started, but we told the guys to keep their composure and focus on wrestling, and they did a nice job of doing that.
“There are always things that we can work on, because you’re never going to be perfect, but overall I thought the guys did a great job tonight.”
Trampe said the Cougars were determined to bounce back after a fifth-place result at the Ord Duals the previous week. He said Conestoga athletes made a conscious decision to replace anything that happened in 2018 with positive thoughts for 2019.
“We needed to reset our focus and mindset after what happened at Ord,” Trampe said. “When we got back from that we took the approach that we were going to move forward in a new calendar year. We couldn’t worry about what happened out there because that was in the past. We had to focus on what was coming ahead of us instead.
“The guys really took that to heart tonight. They wrestled hard and came out with a lot of purpose.”
Conestoga burst out to a 24-3 lead with victories at 138, 145, 152 and 170. Jacob Dragon began the evening with a pin in 2:43 and Jaemes Plowman posted a pin in 3:12. Justin Pick rallied from an early 3-2 deficit to register a pin 2:42 into his match, and Dillon Leffler sparked cheers from the crowd with a pin in 1:20.
“It’s always a good feeling to get off to a fast start,” Trampe said. “We knew they had some pretty good wrestlers at those first few weights, so it was exciting to see the guys do well against them and take care of business.
“We hit a little bit of a lull midway through, but once we got to our lighter weights we felt we could pick it back up. We have some pretty strong guys at those weights, so we felt good about our chances there.”
Treynor tied the dual at 24-24 but Conestoga kept the Cardinals at that number the rest of the night. Braden Ruffner and Cesar Sandoval both registered pins in the first period, and Keaghon Chini won 2-0 on a reversal with 25 seconds left in his match. Cameron Williams iced the dual victory with a pin early in the first period at 132 pounds.
Conestoga will return to action Saturday with a trip to the David City Aquinas Invite. The team will return home Tuesday for a 7 p.m. dual against Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City. The Cougars will also host West Point-Beemer in a 7 p.m. dual Jan. 17.
Conestoga 45, Treynor 24
138 – Jacob Dragon (CHS) pinned Evan Smith (T), 2:43
145 – Jaemes Plowman (CHS) pinned Carson Burhenne (T), 3:12
152 – Justin Pick (CHS) pinned James Young (T), 2:43
160 – Logan Young (T) dec. Isaiah Parsons (CHS), 12-7
170 – Dillon Leffler (CHS) pinned Aiden Kennedy (T), 1:20
182 – Brennon Mauer (T) pinned Owen Snipes (CHS), 3:24
195 – Corey Coleman (T) dec. Hunter Thonen (CHS), 10-4
220 – Harley Carberry (T) pinned Zach Klein (CHS), 0:31
285 – Both open
106 – Dawson Goss (T) pinned Dawson Hardesty (CHS), 3:58
113 – Braden Ruffner (CHS) pinned Jonas Keay (T), 1:51
120 – Cesar Sandoval (CHS) pinned Jacob Hrasky (T), 0:41
126 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) dec. Ian Dinsmore (T), 2-0
132 – Cameron Williams (CHS) pinned Mitch Lutz (T), 0:25
106 – Trace Widler (CHS) pinned Ayden Sengmany (T), 4:36 (Exhibition Match)
113 – Anthony Baker (CHS) tech fall Logan Marr (T), 18-2 (4:45) (Exhibition Match)
138 – Brody Hassler (CHS) pinned Max Hayes (T), 0:31 (Exhibition Match)