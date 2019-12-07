CONESTOGA – Conestoga students celebrated Thursday night after the CHS boys pulled off a last-second victory over Louisville.
Lane Fox drove the length of the floor and sank the winning basket as time ran out in a 68-67 victory. Conestoga overcame a second-half comeback from Louisville to claim the season opener.
Conestoga established a 17-13 lead after the first quarter and increased the halftime gap to 33-22. Louisville fought back once the teams returned to the court. The Lions cut the deficit to 51-47 with eight minutes left and tied things at 61-61 with 1:18 to play.
Louisville sank a late free throw to take a 67-66 lead. Fox received the inbounds pass and flew down the court along the righthand sideline. He drove near the basket and lofted a shot that went through the net at the buzzer.
Fox led all players with 34 points. Kobe Gansemer had 12 points, Ben Welch posted nine points and Lucas Michel had seven points. Jack Welch (4) and Koby Vogler (2) rounded out Conestoga’s scoring attack.
Caleb Hrabik (16), Harrison Klein (15), Sam Ahl (14) and Eric Heard (10) all scored in double figures for Louisville. Tyler Mackling chipped in five points, Talon Ball had four points and Coby Buettner posted three points.
Louisville 13 10 24 20 – 67
Conestoga 17 16 18 17 – 68