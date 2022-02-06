Cougars stop Stanton in MAC Shootout game

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – The Conestoga boys put a magnifying glass on the hoop at the Mid-America Center on Friday with a high-visibility shooting effort.

The Cougars relied on a perimeter-based scoring attack to soar past Stanton 57-42 in the MAC Shootout. Conestoga went ahead 17-2 in the first five minutes and maintained the lead the rest of the way. Noah Simones and Lucas Michel headlined Conestoga’s offense with 45 combined points.

CHS head coach Jason Ahrens said he was pleased to see the Cougars battle back after a 42-26 setback to Arlington the previous night. Conestoga drained seven 3-pointers in the first half and stopped Stanton’s comeback attempt after the break.

“I thought the guys played really well today,” Ahrens said. “We saw a tough man-to-man defense last night against Arlington, so to have Stanton come out in a zone was a nice sight for our guys. Lucas and Noah both shot the ball really well, and all of our guys did a nice job with their passing and screening. They did a great job responding to the way things went last night.”

Conestoga (8-11) dominated the Vikings (13-6) in the opening quarter. Michel sank a 3-pointer on the first trip of the game, and Bryson Berg, Simones and Jack Welch followed with baskets. Welch’s assist to Simones with 2:53 to go in the quarter gave the team a 15-point lead.

That momentum continued early in the second period. Simones knocked down two straight treys, Welch drained a 3-pointer and Simones added a basket in the first 2:30. Welch’s drive at the 4:33 mark increased Conestoga’s lead to 30-14.

Stanton began to rally in the second half. A fast-break layup by Evan Gettler cut the deficit to 37-25 midway through the third quarter, and a 3-pointer by Nolan Grebin with 5:32 to play made it 49-37. A pair of free throws from Carter Johnson created a 51-42 game with four minutes left.

Conestoga responded to the threat with a poised performance. Evan Svanda’s assist to Simones on the next trip boosted the lead back to double digits, and Simones sank another basket on the next possession to make it 55-42. Michel sealed the outcome with a short jumper with 1:17 left on the clock.

Simones paced Conestoga with 29 points and six rebounds. Michel produced 16 points, three rebounds, one block and one steal, and Welch generated ten points and eight rebounds for the Cougars.

Ty Fox collected five assists and six rebounds, Berg posted two points and five rebounds and Svanda dished out a pair of assists. Johnny Welter grabbed one rebound and Kieran Samson, Zach Smith and Andy Lamoureux saw court time.

Ahrens said the MAC Shootout experience was a positive one for the Cougars.

“This was exciting for the guys,” Ahrens said. “This was our third game in four days, so we’ve had a busy stretch, but this was something the guys were really looking forward to.

“It was nice to play someone that we didn’t know much about, and they didn’t know much about us. It was a good change of pace for everyone. I think the guys really liked coming here today.”

Stanton 3 13 18 8 – 42

Conestoga 17 13 16 11 – 57

Conestoga (57)

Welch 3-11 2-2 10, Simones 11-20 1-2 29, Fox 0-2 0-0 0, Berg 1-1 0-0 2, Michel 6-9 0-0 16, Svanda 0-0 0-2 0, Welter 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Samson 0-0 0-0 0, Lamoureux 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-44 3-4 57.

