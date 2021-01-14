Cougars stop Titans on mat

CONESTOGA – Conestoga wrestlers clawed their way to a comeback victory Tuesday night with their work on their home mat.

The Cougars rallied from an 18-0 deficit to defeat Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 48-36. The team dropped the first three matches but won eight of the last 11 weight classes.

Asher Koehnen, Ethan Gloe and Brink Stawniak tied the dual at 18-18 with forfeit victories, and Keaghon Chini and Cameron Williams pinned their opponents at 126 and 132 pounds. A forfeit victory by Jacob Landon and pins from Carter Plowman and Lucas Anderson sealed the outcome.

Conestoga is scheduled to travel to Superior on Friday for the Superior Invite. Action is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. The Cougars will then travel to Malcolm on Saturday for the Malcolm Invite. The tournament is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Conestoga 48, H-TR-S/Pawnee City 36

195 – Aiden Worthey (HTRS) pinned Gage Totilas (CHS), 2:52

220 – Isaac Bittner (HTRS) injury default over Destiny Epp (CHS)

285 – Ty Faulks (HTRS) pinned Dallas Katzenstein (CHS), 1:47

106 – Asher Koehnen (CHS) won by forfeit