Cougars sweep Panthers in pair of basketball games

PALMYRA – Conestoga athletes registered a pair of victories in their season bank accounts Tuesday night by depositing a large number of points against Palmyra.

Conestoga girls 62, Palmyra 47

The Cougars started both halves with successful shooting against the Panthers. Conestoga raced out to a 21-14 lead and took control of the game in the third quarter. The team embarked on a 19-9 run in the period to build a double-digit gap.

Conestoga (4-8) scored more than 60 points for the second time in the past three games. The team defeated Boys Town 70-21 three days earlier. Palmyra saw its season mark drop to 1-12.

Lindee Watson guided Conestoga with her work in the post. She generated 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal. Mati Steckler and Ali Gansemer each poured in 12 points from their perimeter spots. Steckler added four boards, three steals, two assists and three pass deflections, and Gansemer chipped in four boards, two steals and two pass deflections.