Cougars sweep Panthers in pair of basketball games

PALMYRA – Conestoga athletes registered a pair of victories in their season bank accounts Tuesday night by depositing a large number of points against Palmyra.
Conestoga girls 62, Palmyra 47
The Cougars started both halves with successful shooting against the Panthers. Conestoga raced out to a 21-14 lead and took control of the game in the third quarter. The team embarked on a 19-9 run in the period to build a double-digit gap.
Conestoga (4-8) scored more than 60 points for the second time in the past three games. The team defeated Boys Town 70-21 three days earlier. Palmyra saw its season mark drop to 1-12.
Lindee Watson guided Conestoga with her work in the post. She generated 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal. Mati Steckler and Ali Gansemer each poured in 12 points from their perimeter spots. Steckler added four boards, three steals, two assists and three pass deflections, and Gansemer chipped in four boards, two steals and two pass deflections.
Taylor McClatchey and Myah Cummings spearheaded the scoring attack with their passing abilities. Each of the seniors produced five assists during the night. Cummings pitched in eight points and two rebounds and McClatchey added six points, three rebounds, one steal and two pass deflections.
Sophia Ackerman led the team’s rebounding work with eight boards. She added six points, two steals and one assist during the evening. Danie Parriott hauled in one rebound and MacKaylee Madsen gave the Cougars defensive help.
Conestoga 21 9 19 13 – 62
Palmyra 14 8 9 16 – 47
Conestoga (62)
McClatchey 2-6 1-2 6, Steckler 4-10 0-0 12, Cummings 2-10 2-3 8, Watson 6-12 6-10 18, Ackerman 2-6 2-3 6, Gansemer 4-9 1-2 12, Madsen 0-0 0-0 0, Parriott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 12-20 62.
Conestoga boys 60, Palmyra 58
Lane Fox came through for the Cougars in the final moments against Palmyra. He banked in a running shot with 3.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give CHS a 60-58 lead. The team kept Palmyra from tying the score on the game’s final trip.
Conestoga (6-6) won its second close game in 24 hours. The team stopped Elmwood-Murdock 48-47 in overtime the previous night. Palmyra saw its season mark slip to 6-5.
Ben Welch led Conestoga’s offense with 23 points. Lane Fox tallied 16 points, Koby Vogler scored six points and Jack Welch contributed five points. Tobias Nolting and Ty Fox each had four points and Noah Simones added two points.