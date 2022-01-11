Cougars sweep Titans in hoops doubleheader

CONESTOGA – Conestoga athletes created a winning environment in their home gym Saturday afternoon against Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer.

The CHS girls and boys swept a basketball doubleheader against the Titans. Conestoga won both games by double digits.

Conestoga girls 44, H-TR-S 28

Conestoga pulled away from the Titans in the second and third quarters. The Cougars trailed 9-8 after one period but transformed the halftime margin into an 18-12 lead. The team then doubled up the Titans 18-9 in the third period.

Conestoga won for the second time in less than 24 hours. The Cougars defeated Weeping Water in a road game on Friday night.

CHS relied on its strength on the glass to stop Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer. Conestoga grabbed 34 rebounds and secured 11 offensive boards during the afternoon. Nine Cougars came down with at least one rebound in the game.

Mati Steckler, Lindee Watson and Ali Gansemer each scored ten points for Conestoga. Steckler chipped in eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and one pass deflection, and Watson helped the Cougars with five rebounds, one assist and two pass deflections. Gansemer added five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block.

Sophia Ackerman was a defensive force in the paint with five blocks, four pass deflections and one steal. She gave the Cougars eight points, three rebounds and three assists on offense.

Jameson Yost contributed two points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one pass deflection. MacKaylee Madsen collected five rebounds and three pass deflections and Haven Zimmerman posted two points, two rebounds and one steal.

Sophia Tegels produced one rebound, one steal and one pass deflection, Dani Ahrens scored two points and Alyssa Batt secured a pair of rebounds. Danie Parriott gave the team defensive minutes in the victory.

H-TR-S 9 3 9 7 – 28

Conestoga 8 10 18 8 – 44

Conestoga (44)

Steckler 2-5 4-7 10, Madsen 0-3 0-0 0, Gansemer 4-12 0-5 10, Watson 2-10 6-9 10, Ackerman 3-5 2-4 8, Zimmerman 1-1 0-1 2, Yost 1-6 0-0 2, Tegels 0-0 0-0 0, Batt 0-1 0-0 0, Parriott 0-1 0-0 0, Ahrens 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 13-44 14-28 44.

Conestoga boys 58, H-TR-S 41

The Cougars elevated their defensive intensity after halftime against the Titans. Conestoga limited Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer to 12 points in the final 16 minutes.

H-TR-S soared ahead of the Cougars in the first half. The team went on a 13-6 run in the second quarter to take a 29-23 lead at the break. Conestoga outscored the Titans 15-6 in the third quarter and ended the game on a 20-6 scoring spree.

Conestoga gained momentum throughout the game with accurate free-throw shooting. CHS went 9-of-10 at the stripe.

Conestoga finished with 22 points in the paint and made 17 assists in the contest. The team also took care of the basketball throughout the afternoon. CHS finished with just eight turnovers.

Ty Fox spearheaded the offense with eight assists during the day. He added nine points, six rebounds, five steals and two pass deflections.

Noah Simones helped the Cougars with 24 points, four assists, two rebounds and one pass deflection. Lucas Michel collected eight points, five rebounds, two assists and one pass deflection, and Jack Welch contributed 11 points, five boards, two assists, two steals and one pass deflection.

Bryson Berg gave the Cougars six points, five rebounds, one steal and two pass deflections. Evan Svanda generated two rebounds and two pass deflections, Johnny Welter made one assist and Kieran Samson hauled in one rebound. Jayden Widler added one pass deflection for the team.

H-TR-S 16 13 6 6 – 41

Conestoga 17 6 15 20 – 58

Conestoga (58)

Welch 3-9 2-2 11, Simones 8-16 4-4 24, Fox 4-10 1-2 9, Berg 3-3 0-0 6, Michel 2-7 2-2 8, Svanda 0-1 0-0 0, Welter 0-0 0-0 0, Widler 0-0 0-0 0, Samson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 9-10 58.

H-TR-S (41)

Knudson 3-15 2-2 8, Hunzeker 0-6 0-0 0, Schaardt 10-18 4-4 27, Frey 0-1 0-2 0, Stalder 1-4 4-4 6. Totals 14-45 10-12 41.

